0xy (0XY) Information Our symbol unites all neurodivergent people — a reminder that thinking differently is a strength, not a limitation. We're here to support and inspire everyone who sees the world in their own unique way. Use $OXY to tip, sponsor, or commission work from neurodivergent artists, writers, developers, and storytellers in our ecosystem. It's a way to financially empower those whose voices are often overlooked. Official Website: https://neurodivergentcoin.com/

0xy (0XY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for 0xy (0XY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 54.34M Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 54.34M All-Time High: $ 0.108905 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000131 Current Price: $ 0.054791

0xy (0XY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of 0xy (0XY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of 0XY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many 0XY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

