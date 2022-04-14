100xDarren (100X) Information

This is originally a creator coin created on Pump dot fun. However this token is not a memecoin, it has utility. I'm the founder of this coin/ project and I have a sizable following on X (19k loyal followers).

The utility of this token is certain holders will have access to my exclusive inner circle. Larger token holders will have access to personal coaching calls and future meet and greets.

Holders will also receive special NFT's.