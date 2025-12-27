The post Upbit Resumes Deposits and Withdrawals in Stages Starting Dec 1, 2025, AKT Becomes First Restored Asset After Security Upgrades appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Upbit has announced that deposits and withdrawals will resume in staged phases, with activity slated to begin at 1:00 PM on December 1, 2025. The initial restoration targets network assets whose wallet systems have passed security checks, including Akash Network’s AKT and Ethereum‑ecosystem tokens such as 1INCH, AAVE, and ADT, among others. This staged restart is driven by targeted security fixes and wallet‑system maintenance, which require every asset to migrate to a new deposit address. In context, Upbit previously halted deposits and withdrawals after a Solana asset breach valued at $36.8 million, a reminder of the importance of robust custody controls. Users should verify updated addresses and monitor funding status, as the phased return aims to minimize operational risk while restoring liquidity. Traders should stay aligned with official Upbit announcements and ensure wallet compatibility for AKT, 1INCH, AAVE, and ADT. Source: https://en.coinotag.com/breakingnews/upbit-resumes-deposits-and-withdrawals-in-stages-starting-dec-1-2025-akt-becomes-first-restored-asset-after-security-upgrades

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.