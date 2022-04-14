1GUY (1GUY) Tokenomics
EeOneGuy Coin is a memecoin inspired by one of the world's top YouTubers with over 3.8 billion views and 16.6 million subscribers. The project aims to capture the nostalgia of the 2010s YouTube era, providing holders with a fun and engaging experience. The coin’s purpose is to create a community-driven token where holders can feel connected to the cultural phenomenon of EeOneGuy while also participating in the growth of the token. The utility of the token lies in its role as a part of the growing memecoin ecosystem, allowing holders to join in on a collective meme, with potential for profit as the token gains popularity.
1GUY (1GUY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of 1GUY (1GUY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of 1GUY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many 1GUY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
