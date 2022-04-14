Yield Guild Games (YGG) Tokenomics
Yield Guild Games (YGG) is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) for investing in non fungible tokens (NFTs) used in virtual worlds and blockchain-based games.
Understanding the tokenomics of Yield Guild Games (YGG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of YGG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many YGG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Yield Guild Games (YGG) Price History
Analysing the price history of YGG helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
YGG Price Prediction
Want to know where YGG might be heading? Our YGG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
