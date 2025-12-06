Suspected $243M Crypto Hacker Arrested After Major Breakthrough in Global Heist

Major breakthrough in $243M crypto heist as suspect arrested! $18.58M in crypto seized, linked to suspected hacker's wallet. Dubai villa raid leads to possible arrest of crypto thief. A major breakthrough in the investigation into the $243 million crypto theft has emerged, as blockchain investigator ZachXBT claims that a British hacker, suspected of orchestrating one of the largest individual thefts in crypto history, may have been arrested. On December 5, ZachXBT revealed in a Telegram post that Danny (also known as Meech or Danish Zulfiqar Khan), the primary suspect behind the attack, was likely apprehended by law enforcement. ZachXBT pointed to a significant find: approximately $18.58 million worth of crypto currently sitting in an Ethereum wallet linked to the suspect. The investigator claimed that several addresses connected to Zulfiqar had consolidated funds to this address, mirroring patterns previously seen in law enforcement seizures. This discovery has raised suspicions that authorities may have closed in on the hacker. Moreover, ZachXBT mentioned that Zulfiqar was last known to be in Dubai, where it is alleged that a villa was raided, and multiple individuals associated with the hacker were arrested. He also noted that several contacts of Zulfiqar had gone silent in recent days, adding to the growing belief that law enforcement had made a major move against the hacker. However, no official statements from Dubai Police or UAE regulators have confirmed the arrest, and local media reports remain silent on the matter. The $243 Million Genesis Creditor Heist: How the Attack Unfolded The arrest of Zulfiqar may be linked to one of the largest known individual crypto heists. In September 2024, ZachXBT uncovered that three attackers were involved in stealing 4,064 BTC (valued at $243 million at the time) from a Genesis creditor. The attack was carried out using sophisticated social engineering tactics. The hackers impersonated Google support to trick the victim into resetting two-factor authentication on their Gemini account, giving them access to the victim's private keys. From there, they drained the wallet, moving the stolen BTC through a complex network of exchanges and swap services. ZachXBT previously identified the suspects by their online handles, "Greavys," "Wiz," and "Box," later tying them to individuals Malone Lam, Veer Chetal, and Jeandiel Serrano. The U.S. Department of Justice later charged two of the suspects with orchestrating a $230 million crypto scam involving the theft. Further court documents revealed that the criminals had used a mix of SIM swaps, social engineering, and even physical burglaries to carry out the theft, spending millions on luxury items like cars and travel. ZachXBT's tracking work has played a key role in uncovering several related thefts, including a $2 million scam in which Chetal was involved while out on bond. The news of Zulfiqar's potential arrest could mark a significant turning point in the investigation, although full details are yet to emerge.