MOON (2MOON) Live Price Chart

$0.000001938
$0.000001938$0.000001938
+0.10%(1D)

2MOON Live Price Data & Information

The current price of MOON (2MOON) today is 0.000001938 USD with a current market cap of $ 67.45K USD. 2MOON to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MOON Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 10.29K USD
- MOON price change within the day is +0.10%
- It has a circulating supply of 34.80B USD

Get real-time price updates of the 2MOON to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate 2MOON price information.

2MOON Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of MOON for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00000000194+0.10%
30 Days$ -0.000003324-63.17%
60 Days$ -0.000000229-10.57%
90 Days$ -0.000000897-31.65%
MOON Price Change Today

Today, 2MOON recorded a change of $ +0.00000000194 (+0.10%), reflecting its latest market activity.

MOON 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000003324 (-63.17%), showing the token's short-term performance.

MOON 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, 2MOON saw a change of $ -0.000000229 (-10.57%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

MOON 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.000000897 (-31.65%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

2MOON Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of MOON: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.000001863
$ 0.000001863$ 0.000001863

$ 0.000001958
$ 0.000001958$ 0.000001958

$ 0.00068
$ 0.00068$ 0.00068

+0.41%

+0.10%

-8.16%

2MOON Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 67.45K
$ 67.45K$ 67.45K

$ 10.29K
$ 10.29K$ 10.29K

34.80B
34.80B 34.80B

What is MOON (2MOON)

MOON is the ultimate AI-powered game where you can explore, colonize and create a thriving civilization on the moon! Developed on the binance blockchain, in partnership with NASA and SpaceX astronauts, MOON is an interactive game that takes you on an out-of-this-world adventure, offering a plethora of opportunities to build businesses, form communities, and engage in social and political activities, all set in a captivating lunar landscape.

MOON is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your MOON investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check 2MOON staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about MOON on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your MOON buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

MOON Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as MOON, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of 2MOON? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our MOON price prediction page.

MOON Price History

Tracing 2MOON's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing 2MOON's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our MOON price history page.

How to buy MOON (2MOON)

Looking for how to buy MOON? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase MOON on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

2MOON to Local Currencies

1 2MOON to VND
0.05099847
1 2MOON to AUD
A$0.00000298452
1 2MOON to GBP
0.0000014535
1 2MOON to EUR
0.00000170544
1 2MOON to USD
$0.000001938
1 2MOON to MYR
RM0.00000827526
1 2MOON to TRY
0.00007472928
1 2MOON to JPY
¥0.00028017666
1 2MOON to RUB
0.00016038888
1 2MOON to INR
0.00016389666
1 2MOON to IDR
Rp0.03177048672
1 2MOON to KRW
0.0027104868
1 2MOON to PHP
0.00010786908
1 2MOON to EGP
￡E.0.00009837288
1 2MOON to BRL
R$0.0000109497
1 2MOON to CAD
C$0.00000265506
1 2MOON to BDT
0.0002362422
1 2MOON to NGN
0.00310576128
1 2MOON to UAH
0.0000806208
1 2MOON to VES
Bs0.000166668
1 2MOON to PKR
Rs0.00054636096
1 2MOON to KZT
0.00099741108
1 2MOON to THB
฿0.00006418656
1 2MOON to TWD
NT$0.00005965164
1 2MOON to AED
د.إ0.00000711246
1 2MOON to CHF
Fr0.00000158916
1 2MOON to HKD
HK$0.0000150195
1 2MOON to MAD
.د.م0.00001794588
1 2MOON to MXN
$0.00003806232

MOON Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of MOON, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official MOON Website
Block Explorer

