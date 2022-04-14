42069COIN (42069COIN) Information

The Ultimate Meme-coin - This is a meme coin based around developing a strong community day by day. This is a long term token. - The community has idea's to use RWA and tie it into the token down the line. It is also based around the Holiday 4.20 which happens to be a Holiday this year, but tied closely to ELON Musk (since he was born 69 days after 4.20). Backed by KOL's, formed by Degens. The community as in WE have set the bar high to achieve.