4NON is a privacy-first DeFi protocol built on the BNB Chain that allows users to swap, bridge, and move assets freely across multiple networks. It’s designed to give users full control over their privacy by offering both standard swaps for regular on-chain trading and anonymous swaps powered by zero-knowledge technology for complete confidentiality. This dual-mode system ensures users can decide when to stay transparent and when to remain private, all within one seamless platform.

4NON empowers traders, investors, and builders to interact with DeFi without exposing their wallet activity or identity while maintaining speed, security, and verifiable transactions.