4nonSwap Price Today

The live 4nonSwap (4NON) price today is $ 0.00001204, with a 0.51% change over the past 24 hours. The current 4NON to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00001204 per 4NON.

4nonSwap currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 10,843.09, with a circulating supply of 900.00M 4NON. During the last 24 hours, 4NON traded between $ 0.00001193 (low) and $ 0.00001207 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00135955, while the all-time low was $ 0.00001151.

In short-term performance, 4NON moved -0.00% in the last hour and +0.98% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

4nonSwap (4NON) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.84K$ 10.84K $ 10.84K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.05K$ 12.05K $ 12.05K Circulation Supply 900.00M 900.00M 900.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of 4nonSwap is $ 10.84K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of 4NON is 900.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.05K.