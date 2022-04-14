589 (589) Tokenomics Discover key insights into 589 (589), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

589 (589) Information The project at 589onxrpl.com centers around the $589 token, a community-driven cryptocurrency on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). This token draws inspiration from a notable prediction within the XRP community that XRP's value would reach $589, symbolizing optimism and ambition in the crypto space. Following initial mismanagement by its original developers, the community initiated a Community Takeover (CTO) to revitalize and steer the project transparently. Now, decisions are collectively made by token holders, emphasizing the strength of a united community. The project boasts significant trading volumes on platforms like First Ledger and a growing base of holders, aiming to transform the meme into a meaningful movement Official Website: https://www.589onxrpl.com/ Whitepaper: https://www.589onxrpl.com/#road-map Buy 589 Now!

589 (589) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for 589 (589), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 958.31K $ 958.31K $ 958.31K Total Supply: $ 5.89B $ 5.89B $ 5.89B Circulating Supply: $ 5.29B $ 5.29B $ 5.29B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.07M $ 1.07M $ 1.07M All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00018126 $ 0.00018126 $ 0.00018126 Learn more about 589 (589) price

589 (589) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of 589 (589) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of 589 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many 589 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand 589's tokenomics, explore 589 token's live price!

