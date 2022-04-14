717ai by Virtuals (WIRE) Tokenomics
717ai by Virtuals (WIRE) Information
717ai is an AI OTC Settlement Agent designed to interpret institutional-grade market data, execute on-chain investment strategies, enhance OTC settlement timelines/pricing, and aggregate stablecoin conversions. Additionally, $WIRE token grants access to institutional-grade market insights and other price data via 717ai Terminal. A $WIRE token buyback and burn model is funded via settlement revenue earned by 717ai.
717ai by Virtuals (WIRE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for 717ai by Virtuals (WIRE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
717ai by Virtuals (WIRE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of 717ai by Virtuals (WIRE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WIRE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WIRE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.