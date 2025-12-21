Abelian to Cape Verdean Escudo Conversion Table
ABEL to CVE Conversion Table
- 1 ABEL10.41 CVE
- 2 ABEL20.83 CVE
- 3 ABEL31.24 CVE
- 4 ABEL41.65 CVE
- 5 ABEL52.07 CVE
- 6 ABEL62.48 CVE
- 7 ABEL72.89 CVE
- 8 ABEL83.31 CVE
- 9 ABEL93.72 CVE
- 10 ABEL104.13 CVE
- 50 ABEL520.67 CVE
- 100 ABEL1,041.33 CVE
- 1,000 ABEL10,413.35 CVE
- 5,000 ABEL52,066.74 CVE
- 10,000 ABEL104,133.48 CVE
The table above displays real-time Abelian to Cape Verdean Escudo (ABEL to CVE) conversions across a range of values, from 1 ABEL to 10,000 ABEL. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked ABEL amounts using the latest CVE market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom ABEL to CVE amounts, please use the tool converter above.
CVE to ABEL Conversion Table
- 1 CVE0.09603 ABEL
- 2 CVE0.1920 ABEL
- 3 CVE0.2880 ABEL
- 4 CVE0.3841 ABEL
- 5 CVE0.4801 ABEL
- 6 CVE0.5761 ABEL
- 7 CVE0.6722 ABEL
- 8 CVE0.7682 ABEL
- 9 CVE0.8642 ABEL
- 10 CVE0.9603 ABEL
- 50 CVE4.801 ABEL
- 100 CVE9.603 ABEL
- 1,000 CVE96.030 ABEL
- 5,000 CVE480.1 ABEL
- 10,000 CVE960.3 ABEL
The table above shows real-time Cape Verdean Escudo to Abelian (CVE to ABEL) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 CVE to 10,000 CVE. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Abelian you can get at current rates based on commonly used CVE amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Abelian (ABEL) is currently trading at Esc 10.41 CVE , reflecting a -0.68% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at Esc-- with a fully diluted market capitalisation of Esc-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Abelian Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
--
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
-0.68%
Price Change (1D)
--
24H High
--
24H Low
The ABEL to CVE trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Abelian's fluctuations against CVE. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Abelian price.
ABEL to CVE Conversion Summary
As of | 1 ABEL = 10.41 CVE | 1 CVE = 0.09603 ABEL
Today, the exchange rate for 1 ABEL to CVE is 10.41 CVE.
Buying 5 ABEL will cost 52.07 CVE and 10 ABEL is valued at 104.13 CVE.
1 CVE can be traded for 0.09603 ABEL.
50 CVE can be converted to 4.801 ABEL, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 ABEL to CVE has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -0.68%, reaching a high of -- CVE and a low of -- CVE.
One month ago, the value of 1 ABEL was -- CVE, which represents a -- change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, ABEL has changed by -- CVE, resulting in a -- change in its value.
All About Abelian (ABEL)
Now that you have calculated the price of Abelian (ABEL), you can learn more about Abelian directly at MEXC. Learn about ABEL past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Abelian, trading pairs, and more.
ABEL to CVE Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Abelian (ABEL) has fluctuated between -- CVE and -- CVE, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 10.144890284811076 CVE to a high of 13.188357370254398 CVE. You can view detailed ABEL to CVE price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|Esc 10.36
|Esc 13.18
|Esc 16.95
|Esc 21.66
|Low
|Esc 10.36
|Esc 9.41
|Esc 9.41
|Esc 7.53
|Average
|Esc 10.36
|Esc 11.3
|Esc 14.12
|Esc 12.24
|Volatility
|+1.53%
|+23.08%
|+43.74%
|+171.61%
|Change
|-0.18%
|-21.04%
|-35.08%
|+24.65%
Abelian Price Forecast in CVE for 2026 and 2030
Abelian’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential ABEL to CVE forecasts for the coming years:
ABEL Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Abelian could reach approximately Esc10.93 CVE, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
ABEL Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, ABEL may rise to around Esc13.29 CVE, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Abelian Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
ABEL Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
ABEL/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of ABEL Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Abelian is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell ABEL at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore ABEL Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Abelian futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Abelian
Looking to add Abelian to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Abelian › or Get started now ›
ABEL and CVE in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Abelian (ABEL) vs USD: Market Comparison
Abelian Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.11055
- 7-Day Change: 0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including ABEL, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to CVE, the USD price of ABEL remains the primary market benchmark.
[ABEL Price] [ABEL to USD]
Cape Verdean Escudo (CVE) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (CVE/USD): 0.010620323765242926
- 7-Day Change: +1.63%
- 30-Day Trend: +1.63%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger CVE means you will pay less to get the same amount of ABEL.
- A weaker CVE means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy ABEL securely with CVE on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the ABEL to CVE Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Abelian (ABEL) and Cape Verdean Escudo (CVE) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in ABEL, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the ABEL to CVE rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and CVE-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. CVE Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence CVE's strength. When CVE weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like ABEL, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Abelian, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for ABEL may rise, impacting its conversion to CVE.
Convert ABEL to CVE Instantly
Use our real-time ABEL to CVE converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert ABEL to CVE?
Enter the Amount of ABEL
Start by entering how much ABEL you want to convert into CVE using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live ABEL to CVE Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date ABEL to CVE exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about ABEL and CVE.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add ABEL to your portfolio? Learn how to buy ABEL with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the ABEL to CVE exchange rate calculated?
The ABEL to CVE exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of ABEL (often in USD or USDT), converted to CVE using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the ABEL to CVE rate change so frequently?
ABEL to CVE rate changes so frequently because both Abelian and Cape Verdean Escudo are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed ABEL to CVE rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the ABEL to CVE rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the ABEL to CVE rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert ABEL to CVE or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my ABEL to CVE conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of ABEL against CVE over time?
You can understand the ABEL against CVE price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the ABEL to CVE rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken CVE, impacting the conversion rate even if ABEL stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the ABEL to CVE exchange rate?
Abelian halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the ABEL to CVE rate.
Can I compare the ABEL to CVE rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the ABEL to CVE rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the ABEL to CVE rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Abelian price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the ABEL to CVE conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but CVE markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target ABEL to CVE price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Abelian and the Cape Verdean Escudo?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Abelian and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting ABEL to CVE and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your CVE into ABEL of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is ABEL to CVE a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor ABEL prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, ABEL to CVE can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the ABEL to CVE rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen CVE against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive ABEL to CVE rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Abelian News and Market Updates
Why Buy Abelian with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy Abelian.
Join millions of users and buy Abelian with MEXC today.
