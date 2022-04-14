ApeBond (ABOND) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ApeBond (ABOND), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ApeBond (ABOND) Information ApeBond is a multi-chain bonding protocol focused on creating a sustainable future for decentralized finance (DeFi) projects and communities. It operates under the governance of the ApeBond Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO). The platform offers a range of DeFi services and tools, aiming to provide financial innovation in a secure, transparent, and globally accessible manner. Official Website: https://ape.bond/ Whitepaper: https://docs.ape.bond Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x34294afabcbaffc616ac6614f6d2e17260b78bed Buy ABOND Now!

ApeBond (ABOND) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ApeBond (ABOND), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 576.15K $ 576.15K $ 576.15K Total Supply: $ 650.00M $ 650.00M $ 650.00M Circulating Supply: $ 343.76M $ 343.76M $ 343.76M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.09M $ 1.09M $ 1.09M All-Time High: $ 0.11136 $ 0.11136 $ 0.11136 All-Time Low: $ 0.000855833319246407 $ 0.000855833319246407 $ 0.000855833319246407 Current Price: $ 0.001676 $ 0.001676 $ 0.001676 Learn more about ApeBond (ABOND) price

ApeBond (ABOND) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ApeBond (ABOND) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ABOND tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ABOND tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ABOND's tokenomics, explore ABOND token's live price!

