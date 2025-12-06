Shinsō wins ACM Distinguished Paper Award at Alware 2025

Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 2, 2025 – Shinsō, the AI (artificial intelligence)-powered translation layer for blockchain source code, announced today it was the recipient of the highly coveted ACM SIGSOFT Distinguished Paper Award, given to the best full-length papers accepted in the research track. The paper, 'Securing the Multi-Chain Ecosystem: A Unified, Agent-Based Framework for Vulnerability Repair in Solidity and Move', was bestowed the award after receiving a plethora of nominations from reviewers and high reviewer scores for its groundbreaking and high-quality research likely to shape the field of AI. Authored by Dr. Rabimba Karanjai, Shinsō's CAIO and world renowned AI language translation researcher, the paper explores the training of AI models to detect bad code patterns or potential vulnerabilities in smart contracts at the source code level. The breakthrough research will prove fundamental in evolving code-to-code translation across blockchain networks, helping guide users by not only identifying issues, but also leading to the generation of patches without human intervention for Move and Solidity code. "This award from ACM is more than an academic recognition," said Sam Beni, CEO of Shinsō. "It's a signal to the blockchain industry that secure, AI-driven code translation is no longer experimental, it has arrived, is proven with Shinsō, and is ready to eliminate the barriers that have fragmented the blockchain ecosystem for far too long. Dr. Karanjai's research brings us closer to a world where developers can build only once, deploy everywhere, and above all, do so securely." Receiving the ACM Distinguished Paper Award validates Shinsō's research method and helps the company promote findings as open access, demonstrating to the larger scientific community the value and importance of their research. Most of the papers receiving the Distinguished Paper Award eventually become highly cited, meaning Shinsō's contributions to the AI-powered source-code to source-code translation will…