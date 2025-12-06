From Singapore To Salem, Andrew Gn’s Work Is “Fashioning The World”

The post From Singapore To Salem, Andrew Gn’s Work Is “Fashioning The World” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Installation view of the Andrew Gn: Fashioning Singapore and the World exhibition at the Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM), 2023. Courtesy of Asian Civilisations Museum. Back in September, the Peabody Essex Museum, in Salem, Massachusetts, opened the American debut of Andrew Gn: Fashioning the World, celebrating the work of the renowned Singaporean designer and artist. Working together with the Asian Civilisations Museum the exhibition, which will be open until February 16, 2026, showcases almost a hundred pieces of opulent apparel, accessories, illustrations and digital media, all examples of the virtuoso’s exquisite blend of heritage and history. Petra Slinkard, Chief Curator, The Nancy B. Putnam Curator of Fashion and Textiles at the Peabody Essex Museum Courtesy of the Peabody Essex Museum Petra Slinkard, who has been PEM’s Director of Curatorial Affairs and The Nancy B. Putnam Curator of Fashion and Textiles since 2018, met with me to talk about the exhibition and why work like Gn’s feels so vital right now, even though the demi-couturier chose to close his fashion house in late 2023 to focus on his art. Gn’s work is very much about engaging, about finding thoughts and ideas which overlap in such a way that they bring people together. There is a reverence to Andrew Gn’s designs, and a patently obvious joy; both of which seem to be in short supply right now. So, seeing a globally-renowned museum like PEM choosing to highlight such an important artistic vision inspires hope for the future. A better future. PEM’s gallery installation of Andrew Gn: Fashioning the World. Photo by Kim Indresano Courtesy of the Peabody Essex Museum Beauty is Everywhere “Andrew has this ability to see beauty everywhere,” Slinkard told me, and it was obvious that she understood what I was getting at. “He is an absolute sponge when it comes…