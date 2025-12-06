The post SHIB, XLM, DOGE, ADA Futures Now Available for 24/7 Trading on Coinbase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase Derivatives has officially expanded its offerings by enabling 24/7 trading for monthly futures contracts on a broad range of altcoins. Traders now have round-the-clock access to futures markets for assets like Shiba Inu, Avalanche, Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, Chainlink, Dogecoin, Hedera, Litecoin, and Stellar, as well as some other altcoins. Monthly futures are derivative contracts that allow traders to speculate on the price of these cryptocurrencies at a specific point in the future, rather than trading the underlying coins directly. XRP Hits Astonishing 1,694,200% Liquidation Imbalance, Vitalik Buterin Breaks Silence on Ethereum Outage, $185 Million in Bitcoin Exits Binance in Minutes – Crypto News Digest Morning Crypto Report: Elon Musk’s SpaceX Relocates $100 Million in Bitcoin, USD Stablecoin $1 Million Exploit, New Cloudflare Outage Takes Down Coinbase XRP Hits Deepest Fear Levels Since October Crypto Market Prediction: 150% Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrocketing, Is Ethereum (ETH) Death Cross Cancelation Confirmed? Where’s Bitcoin (BTC) Going to Stop: $93,000, $86,000 or Lower? Coinbase is removing the previous time constraints that often limited when traders could engage in futures trading. The cryptocurrency exchange giant took its first big step toward “always‑on” futures by launching 24/7 trading for Bitcoin and Ethereum futures in the U.S. On May 9, Coinbase’s derivatives arm publicly announced that traders could enter or exit leveraged BTC and ETH futures trades at any time. Coinbase also rolled out “perpetual‑style” futures for BTC and ETH. These products mimic the perpetual swaps common in offshore crypto markets by using a “funding rate” mechanism to keep the futures price linked to the spot price. “Not stopping there” Starting December 15, it will also launch US perpetual-style futures for altcoins, according to a Friday announcement. Unlike monthly futures, perpetual futures do not have a fixed expiration date, enabling traders to hold positions indefinitely while still using…

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.