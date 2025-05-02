What is Cardano (ADA)

Cardano is a decentralised public blockchain and cryptocurrency project and is fully open source.

Cardano Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Cardano, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ADA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Cardano price prediction page.

Cardano Price History

Tracing ADA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ADA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Cardano price history page.

How to buy Cardano (ADA)

ADA to Local Currencies

Cardano Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Cardano, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Cardano What is the price of Cardano (ADA) today? The live price of Cardano (ADA) is 0.697 USD . What is the market cap of Cardano (ADA)? The current market cap of Cardano is $ 24.61B USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ADA by its real-time market price of 0.697 USD . What is the circulating supply of Cardano (ADA)? The current circulating supply of Cardano (ADA) is 35.30B USD . What was the highest price of Cardano (ADA)? As of 2025-05-03 , the highest price of Cardano (ADA) is 3.099 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Cardano (ADA)? The 24-hour trading volume of Cardano (ADA) is $ 22.09M USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

