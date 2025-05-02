Cardano Logo

Cardano (ADA) Live Price Chart

$0.697
$0.697
-1.21%(1D)

ADA Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Cardano (ADA) today is 0.697 USD with a current market cap of $ 24.61B USD. ADA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Cardano Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 22.09M USD
- Cardano price change within the day is -1.21%
- It has a circulating supply of 35.30B USD

Get real-time price updates of the ADA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ADA price information.

ADA Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Cardano for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.008537-1.21%
30 Days$ +0.0503+7.77%
60 Days$ -0.1115-13.80%
90 Days$ -0.1829-20.79%
Cardano Price Change Today

Today, ADA recorded a change of $ -0.008537 (-1.21%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Cardano 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0503 (+7.77%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Cardano 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ADA saw a change of $ -0.1115 (-13.80%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Cardano 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.1829 (-20.79%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ADA Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Cardano: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.6888
$ 0.6888

$ 0.7158
$ 0.7158

$ 3.099
$ 3.099

-0.33%

-1.21%

-3.31%

ADA Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 24.61B
$ 24.61B

$ 22.09M
$ 22.09M

35.30B
35.30B

What is Cardano (ADA)

Cardano is a decentralised public blockchain and cryptocurrency project and is fully open source.

Cardano is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ADA staking availability to see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Cardano on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Cardano Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Cardano, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ADA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Cardano price prediction page.

Cardano Price History

Tracing ADA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ADA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Cardano price history page.

How to buy Cardano (ADA)

Looking for how to buy Cardano? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!

ADA to Local Currencies

1 ADA to VND
18,341.555
1 ADA to AUD
A$1.08035
1 ADA to GBP
0.52275
1 ADA to EUR
0.61336
1 ADA to USD
$0.697
1 ADA to MYR
RM2.97619
1 ADA to TRY
26.88329
1 ADA to JPY
¥100.9953
1 ADA to RUB
57.66978
1 ADA to INR
58.98711
1 ADA to IDR
Rp11,426.22768
1 ADA to KRW
976.19032
1 ADA to PHP
38.79502
1 ADA to EGP
￡E.35.37972
1 ADA to BRL
R$3.93805
1 ADA to CAD
C$0.96186
1 ADA to BDT
84.9643
1 ADA to NGN
1,116.98432
1 ADA to UAH
28.9952
1 ADA to VES
Bs59.942
1 ADA to PKR
Rs196.49824
1 ADA to KZT
358.71802
1 ADA to THB
฿23.0707
1 ADA to TWD
NT$21.40487
1 ADA to AED
د.إ2.55799
1 ADA to CHF
Fr0.57154
1 ADA to HKD
HK$5.40175
1 ADA to MAD
.د.م6.45422
1 ADA to MXN
$13.64726

Cardano Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Cardano, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Cardano Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Cardano

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

$0.697
