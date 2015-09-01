Cardano (ADA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Cardano (ADA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Cardano (ADA) Information Cardano is a decentralised public blockchain and cryptocurrency project and is fully open source. Official Website: https://www.cardano.org Whitepaper: https://developers.cardano.org/ Block Explorer: https://explorer.cardano.org Buy ADA Now!

Cardano (ADA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cardano (ADA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 25.75B $ 25.75B $ 25.75B Total Supply: $ 45.00B $ 45.00B $ 45.00B Circulating Supply: $ 35.42B $ 35.42B $ 35.42B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 32.72B $ 32.72B $ 32.72B All-Time High: $ 3.099 $ 3.099 $ 3.099 All-Time Low: $ 0.017354099079966545 $ 0.017354099079966545 $ 0.017354099079966545 Current Price: $ 0.7271 $ 0.7271 $ 0.7271 Learn more about Cardano (ADA) price

In-Depth Token Structure of Cardano (ADA) Dive deeper into how ADA tokens are issued, allocated, and unlocked. This section highlights key aspects of the token's economic structure: utility, incentives, and vesting. Issuance Mechanism Maximum Supply: 45 billion ADA.

45 billion ADA. Initial Distribution: Cardano was funded through a multi-stage Initial Coin Offering (ICO) in Asia from September 2015 to February 2017. Approximately 25.93 billion ADA (~57.62% of the max supply) was sold during the ICO.

Cardano was funded through a multi-stage Initial Coin Offering (ICO) in Asia from September 2015 to February 2017. Approximately 25.93 billion ADA (~57.62% of the max supply) was sold during the ICO. Ongoing Issuance: New ADA is issued as staking rewards. 0.30% of ADA’s reserve (maximum supply minus circulating supply) is distributed every five-day epoch, with rewards split between stakers and the Cardano treasury. The reserve started with ~13.8 billion ADA (~30.66% of max supply). Allocation Mechanism Allocation Category ADA Amount (Billion) % of Max Supply Notes ICO Participants ~25.93 ~57.62% Distributed via multi-stage ICO (2015–2017) Cardano Foundation ~0.65 ~1.44% For ecosystem development EMURGO ~2.07 ~4.61% For commercial ventures Input Output Global (IOG) ~2.46 ~5.47% For protocol development; 1/3 unlocked at launch, 2/3 unlocked in 2018 and 2019 Reserve (for staking) ~13.8 ~30.66% Used for ongoing staking rewards Usage and Incentive Mechanism Network Fees: ADA is used to pay transaction fees on the Cardano network. Fees are calculated based on transaction size and a minimum constant.

ADA is used to pay transaction fees on the Cardano network. Fees are calculated based on transaction size and a minimum constant. Staking: ADA holders can delegate their tokens to stake pools or operate their own pools. Both delegators and pool operators receive ADA rewards for securing the network and producing blocks.

ADA holders can delegate their tokens to stake pools or operate their own pools. Both delegators and pool operators receive ADA rewards for securing the network and producing blocks. Governance: ADA is used for on-chain governance, including voting in Project Catalyst, which funds ecosystem projects.

ADA is used for on-chain governance, including voting in Project Catalyst, which funds ecosystem projects. DeFi and Native Tokens: ADA is required for interacting with DeFi protocols and for minting/transacting native tokens on Cardano. Locking Mechanism Staking: ADA delegated for staking is not locked; users retain full control and can move their tokens at any time, though rewards are distributed at the end of each epoch.

ADA delegated for staking is not locked; users retain full control and can move their tokens at any time, though rewards are distributed at the end of each epoch. Governance (Voting): For Project Catalyst and future Voltaire governance, ADA may be temporarily locked to represent voting rights and prevent double voting.

For Project Catalyst and future Voltaire governance, ADA may be temporarily locked to represent voting rights and prevent double voting. Smart Contracts: ADA can be locked in smart contracts for DeFi, escrow, or other use cases, depending on contract logic. Unlocking Time Team/Entity Allocations: For IOG, 1/3 of ADA was unlocked at network launch (September 2017), with the remaining 2/3 unlocked on June 1, 2018, and June 1, 2019.

For IOG, 1/3 of ADA was unlocked at network launch (September 2017), with the remaining 2/3 unlocked on June 1, 2018, and June 1, 2019. Staking/Delegation: No lock-up period; ADA can be withdrawn or redelegated at any time.

No lock-up period; ADA can be withdrawn or redelegated at any time. Governance: ADA used for voting is typically locked for the duration of the voting period, after which it is released. Summary Table Mechanism Details Issuance Multi-stage ICO + ongoing staking rewards from reserve Allocation ICO, Cardano Foundation, EMURGO, IOG, Reserve Usage Network fees, staking, governance, DeFi, native token minting Incentives Staking rewards, governance participation rewards Locking No lock for staking; temporary lock for governance; contract-dependent for smart contracts Unlocking Team unlocks (2017–2019); staking/governance unlocks per protocol rules Additional Notes No Superuser Functions: There is no evidence of superuser privileges (e.g., pausing, freezing, or forcibly transferring ADA).

There is no evidence of superuser privileges (e.g., pausing, freezing, or forcibly transferring ADA). Native Token Support: Cardano natively supports custom tokens without smart contracts, but only ADA is used for fees and rewards.

Cardano natively supports custom tokens without smart contracts, but only ADA is used for fees and rewards. Treasury and Rewards: A portion of staking rewards is allocated to the Cardano treasury for future ecosystem development. For further details, see the official Cardano documentation and Cardano monetary policy.

Cardano (ADA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Cardano (ADA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ADA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ADA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ADA's tokenomics, explore ADA token's live price!

