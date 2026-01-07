What is ADO

ADO Protocol (ADO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ADO Protocol (ADO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 860.00M $ 860.00M $ 860.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 29.02M $ 29.02M $ 29.02M All-Time High: $ 0.05949 $ 0.05949 $ 0.05949 All-Time Low: $ 0.000009385861726704 $ 0.000009385861726704 $ 0.000009385861726704 Current Price: $ 0.02902 $ 0.02902 $ 0.02902 Learn more about ADO Protocol (ADO) price Buy ADO Now!

ADO Protocol (ADO) Information Ado Protocol is a profit-backed ecosystem that delivers institutional-grade yields through DeFi, CeFi, infrastructure, and RWA products. Official Website: https://www.adoprotocol.com Whitepaper: https://adoprotocol.gitbook.io/whitepaper/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xf9902edfca4f49dcaebc335c73aebd82c79c2886

ADO Protocol (ADO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ADO Protocol (ADO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ADO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ADO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ADO's tokenomics, explore ADO token's live price!

ADO Protocol (ADO) Price History Analysing the price history of ADO helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

