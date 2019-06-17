Dive deeper into how ALGO tokens are issued, allocated, and unlocked. This section highlights key aspects of the token's economic structure: utility, incentives, and vesting.

Algorand’s token economics are designed to support a decentralized, secure, and scalable blockchain ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with supporting tables for clarity.

1. Issuance Mechanism

Total Supply : The maximum supply of ALGO is capped at 10 billion tokens.

: The maximum supply of ALGO is capped at 10 billion tokens. Initial Distribution : At genesis, a portion of tokens was unlocked, with the remainder subject to various vesting schedules.

: At genesis, a portion of tokens was unlocked, with the remainder subject to various vesting schedules. Issuance Schedules : Some allocations (e.g., Public Sale, Team, Foundation, and Investors) were 100% unlocked at the Token Generation Event (TGE). Others (e.g., End User Grant, Participation Rewards, Node Running Mining) followed linear vesting schedules over months or years.

:

Issuance Schedule Table

Allocation Recipient Issuance Mechanism Description Start Date End Date Amount Unlocked per Period Unlock Period Granularity End User Grant 1.73% unlocked at TGE, 98.27% linear monthly vesting over 57 months 2019-07-16 2024-03-16 4,310,088 Monthly Participation Rewards 0.91% unlocked at TGE, 99.09% linear monthly vesting over 9 years 2019-06-17 2028-06-16 527,395 Daily Node Running Mining 4.17% unlocked at TGE, 95.83% linear daily vesting over 2 years 2019-06-17 2021-06-16 3,277,360 Daily Team, Foundation, Investors 100% unlocked at TGE 2019-06-16 2019-06-16 2,500,000,000 Instant Public Sale 100% unlocked at TGE 2019-06-16 2019-06-16 3,000,000,000 Instant

2. Allocation Mechanism

Major Allocations : Public Sale: 3 billion ALGO Node Running Mining: 2.5 billion ALGO Team, Foundation, and Investors: 2.5 billion ALGO Participation Rewards: ~1.75 billion ALGO End User Grant: 250 million ALGO

:

Allocation Table

Allocation Recipient Total Allocated Amount (ALGO) Public Sale 3,000,000,000 Node Running Mining 2,500,000,000 Team, Foundation, Investors 2,500,000,000 Participation Rewards 1,750,000,000 End User Grant 250,000,000

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Governance : ALGO holders can participate in decentralized governance by committing tokens for three-month cycles. Governors vote on proposals and receive rewards proportional to their staked amount.

: ALGO holders can participate in decentralized governance by committing tokens for three-month cycles. Governors vote on proposals and receive rewards proportional to their staked amount. Staking/Participation Rewards : Previously, ALGO holders received participation rewards simply by holding tokens in eligible wallets. This was replaced by governance rewards in May 2022. Governance rewards are variable, with APYs historically ranging from 10.02% to 14.05%.

: No Slashing: Algorand’s Pure Proof-of-Stake (PPoS) does not penalize users via slashing.

4. Locking Mechanism

Governance Locking : To participate in governance, users must commit (effectively lock) their ALGO for the duration of a governance cycle (three months). However, the protocol does not enforce a technical lock; users must maintain their committed balance to remain eligible for rewards.

: To participate in governance, users must commit (effectively lock) their ALGO for the duration of a governance cycle (three months). However, the protocol does not enforce a technical lock; users must maintain their committed balance to remain eligible for rewards. Vesting Schedules: Many allocations are subject to linear vesting, as detailed above.

5. Unlocking Time

Unlocking Events : Public Sale and Team/Investors allocations were fully unlocked at TGE. End User Grant: 1.73% at TGE, remainder over 57 months. Participation Rewards: 0.91% at TGE, remainder over 9 years. Node Running Mining: 4.17% at TGE, remainder over 2 years.

:

Unlocking Table (Sample Events)

Unlock Date Unlocked Amount (ALGO) % Impact on Circulating Supply Locking Mechanism Allocation Description 2019-06-16 5,624,500,000 64.71% End User Grant 1.73% at TGE, 98.27% linear monthly vesting over 57 months 2019-06-16 5,624,500,000 64.71% Participation Rewards 0.91% at TGE, 99.09% linear monthly vesting over 9 years 2019-06-16 5,624,500,000 64.71% Public Sale 100% unlocked at TGE 2019-06-16 5,624,500,000 64.71% Node Running Mining 4.17% at TGE, 95.83% linear daily vesting over 2 years 2019-06-16 5,624,500,000 64.71% Team, Foundation, Investors 100% unlocked at TGE

6. Additional Notes

Ecosystem Support : 25 billion ALGO (12.5% of max supply) was locked and distributed over 10 years at ~10% per year.

: 25 billion ALGO (12.5% of max supply) was locked and distributed over 10 years at ~10% per year. Governance Process : Operates in cycles (three months each) with sign-up, voting, and rewards phases.

: Operates in cycles (three months each) with sign-up, voting, and rewards phases. Rewards Source: Governance and community rewards are funded from a dedicated allocation (~1.75 billion ALGO).

Summary Table

Mechanism Details Issuance Mix of instant unlock and linear vesting (monthly/daily) over 2–9 years Allocation Public Sale, Node Mining, Team/Investors, Participation Rewards, End User Grant Usage/Incentive Governance participation, staking rewards, no slashing, decentralized voting Locking Governance: soft lock (must maintain balance); vesting: enforced by schedule Unlocking TGE for some, linear vesting for others; major unlocks completed by 2028

Algorand’s token economics are structured to incentivize long-term participation, decentralized governance, and ecosystem growth, with a transparent and predictable unlocking schedule and no punitive slashing for participants.