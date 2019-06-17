Algorand (ALGO) Tokenomics

Algorand (ALGO) Information

Algorand is a public, permissionless, pure proof of stake blockchain that ensures full participation, protection and speed within a truly decentralized network. Algorand removes technical barriers that have undermined mainstream blockchain adoption: decentralization, scale, and security. Algorand is built by a team with deep roots in academic theory and science, led by Turing award winner Silvio Micali who has dedicated his career to pioneering research in the field of cryptography.

Official Website:
http://algorand.foundation
Whitepaper:
https://developer.algorand.org/
Block Explorer:
https://allo.info/

Algorand (ALGO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Algorand (ALGO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 2.06B
$ 2.06B
Total Supply:
$ 10.00B
$ 10.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 8.70B
$ 8.70B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 2.37B
$ 2.37B
All-Time High:
$ 3.8
$ 3.8
All-Time Low:
$ 0.08761089660746404
$ 0.08761089660746404
Current Price:
$ 0.2369
$ 0.2369

In-Depth Token Structure of Algorand (ALGO)

Dive deeper into how ALGO tokens are issued, allocated, and unlocked. This section highlights key aspects of the token's economic structure: utility, incentives, and vesting.

Algorand’s token economics are designed to support a decentralized, secure, and scalable blockchain ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with supporting tables for clarity.

1. Issuance Mechanism

  • Total Supply: The maximum supply of ALGO is capped at 10 billion tokens.
  • Initial Distribution: At genesis, a portion of tokens was unlocked, with the remainder subject to various vesting schedules.
  • Issuance Schedules:
    • Some allocations (e.g., Public Sale, Team, Foundation, and Investors) were 100% unlocked at the Token Generation Event (TGE).
    • Others (e.g., End User Grant, Participation Rewards, Node Running Mining) followed linear vesting schedules over months or years.

Issuance Schedule Table

Allocation RecipientIssuance Mechanism DescriptionStart DateEnd DateAmount Unlocked per PeriodUnlock Period Granularity
End User Grant1.73% unlocked at TGE, 98.27% linear monthly vesting over 57 months2019-07-162024-03-164,310,088Monthly
Participation Rewards0.91% unlocked at TGE, 99.09% linear monthly vesting over 9 years2019-06-172028-06-16527,395Daily
Node Running Mining4.17% unlocked at TGE, 95.83% linear daily vesting over 2 years2019-06-172021-06-163,277,360Daily
Team, Foundation, Investors100% unlocked at TGE2019-06-162019-06-162,500,000,000Instant
Public Sale100% unlocked at TGE2019-06-162019-06-163,000,000,000Instant

2. Allocation Mechanism

  • Major Allocations:
    • Public Sale: 3 billion ALGO
    • Node Running Mining: 2.5 billion ALGO
    • Team, Foundation, and Investors: 2.5 billion ALGO
    • Participation Rewards: ~1.75 billion ALGO
    • End User Grant: 250 million ALGO

Allocation Table

Allocation RecipientTotal Allocated Amount (ALGO)
Public Sale3,000,000,000
Node Running Mining2,500,000,000
Team, Foundation, Investors2,500,000,000
Participation Rewards1,750,000,000
End User Grant250,000,000

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Governance: ALGO holders can participate in decentralized governance by committing tokens for three-month cycles. Governors vote on proposals and receive rewards proportional to their staked amount.
  • Staking/Participation Rewards:
    • Previously, ALGO holders received participation rewards simply by holding tokens in eligible wallets. This was replaced by governance rewards in May 2022.
    • Governance rewards are variable, with APYs historically ranging from 10.02% to 14.05%.
  • No Slashing: Algorand’s Pure Proof-of-Stake (PPoS) does not penalize users via slashing.

4. Locking Mechanism

  • Governance Locking: To participate in governance, users must commit (effectively lock) their ALGO for the duration of a governance cycle (three months). However, the protocol does not enforce a technical lock; users must maintain their committed balance to remain eligible for rewards.
  • Vesting Schedules: Many allocations are subject to linear vesting, as detailed above.

5. Unlocking Time

  • Unlocking Events:
    • Public Sale and Team/Investors allocations were fully unlocked at TGE.
    • End User Grant: 1.73% at TGE, remainder over 57 months.
    • Participation Rewards: 0.91% at TGE, remainder over 9 years.
    • Node Running Mining: 4.17% at TGE, remainder over 2 years.

Unlocking Table (Sample Events)

Unlock DateUnlocked Amount (ALGO)% Impact on Circulating SupplyLocking MechanismAllocation Description
2019-06-165,624,500,00064.71%End User Grant1.73% at TGE, 98.27% linear monthly vesting over 57 months
2019-06-165,624,500,00064.71%Participation Rewards0.91% at TGE, 99.09% linear monthly vesting over 9 years
2019-06-165,624,500,00064.71%Public Sale100% unlocked at TGE
2019-06-165,624,500,00064.71%Node Running Mining4.17% at TGE, 95.83% linear daily vesting over 2 years
2019-06-165,624,500,00064.71%Team, Foundation, Investors100% unlocked at TGE

6. Additional Notes

  • Ecosystem Support: 25 billion ALGO (12.5% of max supply) was locked and distributed over 10 years at ~10% per year.
  • Governance Process: Operates in cycles (three months each) with sign-up, voting, and rewards phases.
  • Rewards Source: Governance and community rewards are funded from a dedicated allocation (~1.75 billion ALGO).

Summary Table

MechanismDetails
IssuanceMix of instant unlock and linear vesting (monthly/daily) over 2–9 years
AllocationPublic Sale, Node Mining, Team/Investors, Participation Rewards, End User Grant
Usage/IncentiveGovernance participation, staking rewards, no slashing, decentralized voting
LockingGovernance: soft lock (must maintain balance); vesting: enforced by schedule
UnlockingTGE for some, linear vesting for others; major unlocks completed by 2028

Algorand’s token economics are structured to incentivize long-term participation, decentralized governance, and ecosystem growth, with a transparent and predictable unlocking schedule and no punitive slashing for participants.

Algorand (ALGO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Algorand (ALGO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of ALGO tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many ALGO tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

