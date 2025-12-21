Every crypto sponsor in F1 this season

The finale of Formula 1's (F1) 2025 season is almost upon us, and when the next champion is crowned in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, it will bring down the curtain on a competition that's seen an array of crypto sponsors on display. In total, there were 12 F1 team crypto sponsorships across the board this year, incuding crypto exchanges, NFT tokens, and crypto casinos. F1 team Kick Sauber, backed by CoinPayments, Stake, Libertex and LBX, boasted the most sponsorships, while big-name exchanges Binance, Kraken, Coinbase, and OKX backed the Alpine, Williams, Aston Martin, and McLaren teams, respectively. Here's a chart of all the F1 teams and their crypto sponsors from this season. Outside of individual team partnerships, crypto exchange Crypto.com is this season's sponsor. It signed a five-year deal with Formula 1 in 2021 worth over $100 million. This deal was later renewed and extended to 2030. Read more: CHART: What sports do crypto firms care about? Mercedes, Racing Bulls, and Ferrari haven't linked up with any crypto firms this year, however, Ferrari has signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with BingX that begins in 2026. Sponsorships appearing on F1 cars, known as "sponsorship liveries," didn't make an appearance until the late '60s. Before this, F1 cars were just designed with national racing colours. The first sponsorship to appear on a car would be the gold, orange, and brown colours of the Gunston cigarette company. Source: https://protos.com/chart-every-crypto-sponsor-in-f1-this-season/