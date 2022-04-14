AltLayer (ALTLAYER) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AltLayer (ALTLAYER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AltLayer (ALTLAYER) Information AltLayer is an open and decentralized protocol for rollups. AltLayer brings together a novel idea of Restaked Rollups which takes rollups (spun from any rollup stack such as OP Stack, Arbitrum Orbit, Polygon CDK, ZK Stack, etc.) and provides them with enhanced security, decentralization, interoperability and crypto-economic fast finality by leveraging restaking mechanism. Official Website: https://altlayer.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.altlayer.io/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x8457CA5040ad67fdebbCC8EdCE889A335Bc0fbFB Buy ALTLAYER Now!

AltLayer (ALTLAYER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for AltLayer (ALTLAYER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 131.95M $ 131.95M $ 131.95M Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 4.00B $ 4.00B $ 4.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 330.20M $ 330.20M $ 330.20M All-Time High: $ 0.6942 $ 0.6942 $ 0.6942 All-Time Low: $ 0.022477745910425583 $ 0.022477745910425583 $ 0.022477745910425583 Current Price: $ 0.03302 $ 0.03302 $ 0.03302 Learn more about AltLayer (ALTLAYER) price

AltLayer (ALTLAYER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AltLayer (ALTLAYER) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ALTLAYER tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ALTLAYER tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ALTLAYER's tokenomics, explore ALTLAYER token's live price!

How to Buy ALTLAYER Interested in adding AltLayer (ALTLAYER) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy ALTLAYER, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy ALTLAYER on MEXC now!

AltLayer (ALTLAYER) Price History Analysing the price history of ALTLAYER helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore ALTLAYER Price History now!

ALTLAYER Price Prediction Want to know where ALTLAYER might be heading? Our ALTLAYER price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ALTLAYER token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!