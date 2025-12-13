Paramount hostile WBD bid to unseat Netflix: What to expect

The post Paramount hostile WBD bid to unseat Netflix: What to expect appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison at Netflix’s “America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys” at The Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles, Aug. 11, 2025. Gilbert Flores | Variety | Getty Images Paramount Skydance laid out its plan Monday to persuade Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders that it’s a better buyer for the company than Netflix. The hostile bid kicks off a tug-of-war that could get complicated. Paramount has officially launched a tender offer for current WBD shares at $30 per share, all cash. That bid is backed by $41 billion in equity financing. The remainder will be money from RedBird Capital and Jared Kushner’s Affinity Partners. Paramount also has $54 billion in debt commitments from Bank of America, Citi and Apollo Global Management. Paramount’s tender offer will be open for 20 business days, Paramount Chief Strategy Officer Andy Gordon said during a conference call for investors Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery has 10 days to respond, and after the 20 business days are up, Paramount has the option to extend the deadline to keep the offer open for WBD shareholders, Gordon said. During this time, any shareholder of WBD can sell its shares to Paramount for $30. If Paramount buys 51% of outstanding shares, it would control the company. “We do believe the [Paramount] offer should garner meaningful traction,” Raymond James equity analyst Ric Prentiss wrote in a note to clients. “That said, we believe that Netflix is committed to this deal; if [Paramount] seems to be gaining traction, we would not be surprised to see a reaction.” That reaction could come in the form of an increased Netflix offer, though Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos didn’t mention as much when speaking Monday at the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference. A prolonged battle could eventually invite lawsuits or proxy fights that would…