Investors Are Hunting for Countercyclical Value in Privacy Coins

The post Investors Are Hunting for Countercyclical Value in Privacy Coins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to our institutional newsletter, Crypto Long & Short. This week: Insights by Carter Feldman of Psy Protocol on where investors are hunting for value during bear markets A vibe check on ETH’s whirlwind year by Andy Baehr Top headlines institutions should read by Francisco Memoria “ETH DAT Flows vs. ETH Price” in Chart of the Week -Alexandra Levis Expert Insights Investors Are Hunting for Countercyclical Value in Privacy Coins – By Carter Feldman, CEO and founder, Psy Protocol The sustained pressure of a bitcoin price decline acts not only as a system-wide depressant, but also as a catalyst for efficiency, forcing both miners and investors to seek value in specialized plays. The bear market makes this a prime moment for ZK proof-of-work privacy coins, whose security and logarithmic scalability now matter more than ever for miners and private agentic-internet transactions. When bitcoin’s price stagnates, miner margins compress. This economic reality forces miners to become more shrewd as capital allocators, shifting hash power toward more profitable, specialized chains. This is a calculated move toward protocols that reward not just raw energy expenditure, but provide utility that the market desires. This is where privacy coins enter the conversation. While the broader market consolidated, there was a privacy coin surge spearheaded by Zcash ZEC$401.94, encrypted electronic cash used for private, everyday payments. With price increases of up to 950% from September lows, it far outpaced general market performance. This resurgence is a signal that both retail and institutional actors recognize privacy as a missing piece in the maturing crypto ecosystem. The adoption metrics confirm this. Zcash’s shielded pool (i.e., tokens held in private addresses) recently hit its highest-ever level of over 4.5 million tokens, signaling growing user demand for true financial autonomy. The market is not just speculating; it is functionally demanding…