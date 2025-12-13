Here’s How Much Medline’s Founding Family Is Worth, Per Pending IPO

The post Here’s How Much Medline’s Founding Family Is Worth, Per Pending IPO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Medline’s founding family (from left to right): Jim Abrams, Charlie Mills and Andy Mills. Jeff Sciortino for Forbes The Mills family cashed out a majority stake in the family’s medical supplies firm to private equity in 2021. But the coming $50 billion IPO shows that even what they continue to hold is worth a fortune. Combined, Forbes estimates they’re worth $20 billion. Medical-supplies giant Medline’s IPO is set to be this winter’s blockbuster–worth up to $55 billion. Documents for it also reveal for the first time the remaining stake of the Mills family, who founded the company in 1910 and ran it for generations. In 2021, the family sold a majority stake in the private company to private equity for $30 billion. A new securities filing shows that the Mills family’s stake is worth $6 billion to $7 billion, by Forbes estimates based on the disclosed shareholdings of Mozart HoldCo and an expected share price of $26-to-$30 per share. Combined with an estimated pretax stake of $22 billion from the earlier stake sale, that would give the Mills family–including Charlie Mills, the company’s former CEO; Andy Mills, his cousin and former president; and Jim Abrams, Andy’s brother-in-law and the former chief operating officer–a combined net worth of $20 billion by Forbes estimates. That makes them worth 18 times the $1.1 billion that Forbes calculated they were worth in 2014. The family set up a family office called Council Ring Capital following the 2021 sale, and the trio began stepping back from operations in 2023. Medline did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Medline’s roots go back to 1910 when A.L. Mills–the great-grandfather of Charlie Mills–moved from small town Arkansas to Illinois. He sold handmade butcher’s aprons to workers in the city’s vast meatpacking district. After a nun who…