Animecoin to Brazilian Real Conversion Table
ANIME to BRL Conversion Table
- 1 ANIME0.04 BRL
- 2 ANIME0.07 BRL
- 3 ANIME0.11 BRL
- 4 ANIME0.15 BRL
- 5 ANIME0.18 BRL
- 6 ANIME0.22 BRL
- 7 ANIME0.25 BRL
- 8 ANIME0.29 BRL
- 9 ANIME0.33 BRL
- 10 ANIME0.36 BRL
- 50 ANIME1.82 BRL
- 100 ANIME3.64 BRL
- 1,000 ANIME36.39 BRL
- 5,000 ANIME181.93 BRL
- 10,000 ANIME363.86 BRL
The table above displays real-time Animecoin to Brazilian Real (ANIME to BRL) conversions across a range of values, from 1 ANIME to 10,000 ANIME. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked ANIME amounts using the latest BRL market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom ANIME to BRL amounts, please use the tool converter above.
BRL to ANIME Conversion Table
- 1 BRL27.48 ANIME
- 2 BRL54.96 ANIME
- 3 BRL82.45 ANIME
- 4 BRL109.9 ANIME
- 5 BRL137.4 ANIME
- 6 BRL164.9 ANIME
- 7 BRL192.3 ANIME
- 8 BRL219.8 ANIME
- 9 BRL247.3 ANIME
- 10 BRL274.8 ANIME
- 50 BRL1,374 ANIME
- 100 BRL2,748 ANIME
- 1,000 BRL27,483 ANIME
- 5,000 BRL137,416 ANIME
- 10,000 BRL274,833 ANIME
The table above shows real-time Brazilian Real to Animecoin (BRL to ANIME) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 BRL to 10,000 BRL. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Animecoin you can get at current rates based on commonly used BRL amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Animecoin (ANIME) is currently trading at R$ 0.04 BRL , reflecting a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at R$848.00K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of R$201.53M BRL. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Animecoin Price page.
30.01B BRL
Circulation Supply
848.00K
24-Hour Trading Volume
201.53M BRL
Market Cap
0.02%
Price Change (1D)
R$ 0.006799
24H High
R$ 0.006531
24H Low
The ANIME to BRL trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Animecoin's fluctuations against BRL. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Animecoin price.
ANIME to BRL Conversion Summary
As of | 1 ANIME = 0.04 BRL | 1 BRL = 27.48 ANIME
Today, the exchange rate for 1 ANIME to BRL is 0.04 BRL.
Buying 5 ANIME will cost 0.18 BRL and 10 ANIME is valued at 0.36 BRL.
1 BRL can be traded for 27.48 ANIME.
50 BRL can be converted to 1,374 ANIME, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 ANIME to BRL has changed by +2.42% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.02%, reaching a high of 0.03684083092150649 BRL and a low of 0.035388655206406654 BRL.
One month ago, the value of 1 ANIME was 0.038135868219673866 BRL, which represents a -4.59% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, ANIME has changed by -0.05036557190989892 BRL, resulting in a -58.06% change in its value.
All About Animecoin (ANIME)
Now that you have calculated the price of Animecoin (ANIME), you can learn more about Animecoin directly at MEXC. Learn about ANIME past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Animecoin, trading pairs, and more.
ANIME to BRL Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Animecoin (ANIME) has fluctuated between 0.035388655206406654 BRL and 0.03684083092150649 BRL, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.03435370908109297 BRL to a high of 0.03865063199928015 BRL. You can view detailed ANIME to BRL price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|R$ 0
|R$ 0
|R$ 0.05
|R$ 0.05
|Low
|R$ 0
|R$ 0
|R$ 0
|R$ 0
|Average
|R$ 0
|R$ 0
|R$ 0
|R$ 0
|Volatility
|+4.05%
|+12.10%
|+67.87%
|+81.60%
|Change
|+1.53%
|+2.47%
|-4.57%
|-57.97%
Animecoin Price Forecast in BRL for 2026 and 2030
Animecoin’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential ANIME to BRL forecasts for the coming years:
ANIME Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Animecoin could reach approximately R$0.04 BRL, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
ANIME Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, ANIME may rise to around R$0.05 BRL, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Animecoin Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
ANIME and BRL in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Animecoin (ANIME) vs USD: Market Comparison
Animecoin Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.006715
- 7-Day Change: +2.42%
- 30-Day Trend: -4.59%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including ANIME, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to BRL, the USD price of ANIME remains the primary market benchmark.
[ANIME Price] [ANIME to USD]
Brazilian Real (BRL) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (BRL/USD): 0.18451192168428385
- 7-Day Change: -2.31%
- 30-Day Trend: -2.31%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger BRL means you will pay less to get the same amount of ANIME.
- A weaker BRL means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy ANIME securely with BRL on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the ANIME to BRL Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Animecoin (ANIME) and Brazilian Real (BRL) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in ANIME, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the ANIME to BRL rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and BRL-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. BRL Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence BRL's strength. When BRL weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like ANIME, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Animecoin, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for ANIME may rise, impacting its conversion to BRL.
Convert ANIME to BRL Instantly
Use our real-time ANIME to BRL converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert ANIME to BRL?
Enter the Amount of ANIME
Start by entering how much ANIME you want to convert into BRL using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live ANIME to BRL Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date ANIME to BRL exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about ANIME and BRL.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add ANIME to your portfolio? Learn how to buy ANIME with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the ANIME to BRL exchange rate calculated?
The ANIME to BRL exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of ANIME (often in USD or USDT), converted to BRL using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the ANIME to BRL rate change so frequently?
ANIME to BRL rate changes so frequently because both Animecoin and Brazilian Real are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed ANIME to BRL rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the ANIME to BRL rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the ANIME to BRL rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert ANIME to BRL or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my ANIME to BRL conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of ANIME against BRL over time?
You can understand the ANIME against BRL price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the ANIME to BRL rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken BRL, impacting the conversion rate even if ANIME stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the ANIME to BRL exchange rate?
Animecoin halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the ANIME to BRL rate.
Can I compare the ANIME to BRL rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the ANIME to BRL rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the ANIME to BRL rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Animecoin price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the ANIME to BRL conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but BRL markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target ANIME to BRL price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Animecoin and the Brazilian Real?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Animecoin and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting ANIME to BRL and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your BRL into ANIME of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is ANIME to BRL a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor ANIME prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, ANIME to BRL can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the ANIME to BRL rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen BRL against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive ANIME to BRL rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
