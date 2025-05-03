What is Animecoin (ANIME)

Animecoin transforms the global anime industry into a community-owned creative network. As the Culture Coin of the anime industry, Animecoin powers a digital economy where one billion global fans can shape and own the future of anime. Since Azuki's launch in January 2022 as the premier Web3 anime brand, a global community has formed to build towards an open anime universe. Now, Animecoin expands this vision with a powerful mission: empowering one billion global fans to shape and own the future of anime culture.

Animecoin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Animecoin investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check ANIME staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Animecoin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Animecoin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Animecoin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Animecoin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ANIME? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Animecoin price prediction page.

Animecoin Price History

Tracing ANIME's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ANIME's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Animecoin price history page.

How to buy Animecoin (ANIME)

Looking for how to buy Animecoin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Animecoin on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ANIME to Local Currencies

1 ANIME to VND ₫ 507.3532 1 ANIME to AUD A$ 0.029884 1 ANIME to GBP ￡ 0.01446 1 ANIME to EUR € 0.0169664 1 ANIME to USD $ 0.01928 1 ANIME to MYR RM 0.0823256 1 ANIME to TRY ₺ 0.7436296 1 ANIME to JPY ¥ 2.793672 1 ANIME to RUB ₽ 1.5942632 1 ANIME to INR ₹ 1.6316664 1 ANIME to IDR Rp 316.0655232 1 ANIME to KRW ₩ 27.0027968 1 ANIME to PHP ₱ 1.0731248 1 ANIME to EGP ￡E. 0.9786528 1 ANIME to BRL R$ 0.108932 1 ANIME to CAD C$ 0.0266064 1 ANIME to BDT ৳ 2.350232 1 ANIME to NGN ₦ 30.8973568 1 ANIME to UAH ₴ 0.802048 1 ANIME to VES Bs 1.69664 1 ANIME to PKR Rs 5.4354176 1 ANIME to KZT ₸ 9.9226448 1 ANIME to THB ฿ 0.638168 1 ANIME to TWD NT$ 0.5920888 1 ANIME to AED د.إ 0.0707576 1 ANIME to CHF Fr 0.0158096 1 ANIME to HKD HK$ 0.14942 1 ANIME to MAD .د.م 0.1785328 1 ANIME to MXN $ 0.3775024

Animecoin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Animecoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Animecoin What is the price of Animecoin (ANIME) today? The live price of Animecoin (ANIME) is 0.01928 USD . What is the market cap of Animecoin (ANIME)? The current market cap of Animecoin is $ 106.78M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ANIME by its real-time market price of 0.01928 USD . What is the circulating supply of Animecoin (ANIME)? The current circulating supply of Animecoin (ANIME) is 5.54B USD . What was the highest price of Animecoin (ANIME)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Animecoin (ANIME) is 0.23 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Animecoin (ANIME)? The 24-hour trading volume of Animecoin (ANIME) is $ 1.18M USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!