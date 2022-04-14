Animecoin (ANIME) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Animecoin (ANIME), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Animecoin (ANIME) Information Animecoin transforms the global anime industry into a community-owned creative network. As the Culture Coin of the anime industry, Animecoin powers a digital economy where one billion global fans can shape and own the future of anime. Since Azuki's launch in January 2022 as the premier Web3 anime brand, a global community has formed to build towards an open anime universe. Now, Animecoin expands this vision with a powerful mission: empowering one billion global fans to shape and own the future of anime culture. Official Website: https://www.anime.xyz Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x4dc26fc5854e7648a064a4abd590bbe71724c277 Buy ANIME Now!

Market Cap: $ 89.01M
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 5.54B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.23
All-Time Low: $ 0.01230881396082252
Current Price: $ 0.01607

Animecoin (ANIME) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Animecoin (ANIME) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ANIME tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ANIME tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ANIME's tokenomics, explore ANIME token's live price!

