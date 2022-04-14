APED (APED) Tokenomics Discover key insights into APED (APED), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

APED (APED) Information $APED is more than just a classic meme token; it's a symbol of unity for all the apes within the Ethereum network. Apes are known for their strength and their ability to work together towards a common goal. This is precisely what $APED stands for, bringing together all the apes in the community to create something big, something that will stand the test of time. Official Website: https://apedcto.com/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xe0151763455a8a021e64880c238ba1cff3787ff0 Buy APED Now!

APED (APED) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for APED (APED), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 362.02K $ 362.02K $ 362.02K Total Supply: $ 1.00M $ 1.00M $ 1.00M Circulating Supply: $ 974.49K $ 974.49K $ 974.49K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 371.50K $ 371.50K $ 371.50K All-Time High: $ 15.9361 $ 15.9361 $ 15.9361 All-Time Low: $ 0.13723383845829235 $ 0.13723383845829235 $ 0.13723383845829235 Current Price: $ 0.3715 $ 0.3715 $ 0.3715 Learn more about APED (APED) price

APED (APED) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of APED (APED) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of APED tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many APED tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand APED's tokenomics, explore APED token's live price!

