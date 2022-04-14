Star Atlas (ATLAS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Star Atlas (ATLAS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Star Atlas (ATLAS) Information Star Atlas is a virtual gaming metaverse emerging from the confluence of state-of-the-art blockchain, real-time graphics, multiplayer video game, and decentralized financial technologies Official Website: https://staratlas.com Whitepaper: https://staratlas.com/white-paper.pdf Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/ATLASXmbPQxBUYbxPsV97usA3fPQYEqzQBUHgiFCUsXx Buy ATLAS Now!

Star Atlas (ATLAS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Star Atlas (ATLAS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 20.44M $ 20.44M $ 20.44M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 20.20B $ 20.20B $ 20.20B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.2218 $ 0.2218 $ 0.2218 All-Time Low: $ 0.000804697759854435 $ 0.000804697759854435 $ 0.000804697759854435 Current Price: $ 0.001012 $ 0.001012 $ 0.001012 Learn more about Star Atlas (ATLAS) price

Star Atlas (ATLAS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Star Atlas (ATLAS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ATLAS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ATLAS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ATLAS's tokenomics, explore ATLAS token's live price!

How to Buy ATLAS Interested in adding Star Atlas (ATLAS) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy ATLAS, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy ATLAS on MEXC now!

Star Atlas (ATLAS) Price History Analysing the price history of ATLAS helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore ATLAS Price History now!

ATLAS Price Prediction Want to know where ATLAS might be heading? Our ATLAS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ATLAS token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!