AVA to Hong Kong Dollar Conversion Table
AVA to HKD Conversion Table
- 1 AVA2.12 HKD
- 2 AVA4.24 HKD
- 3 AVA6.37 HKD
- 4 AVA8.49 HKD
- 5 AVA10.61 HKD
- 6 AVA12.73 HKD
- 7 AVA14.86 HKD
- 8 AVA16.98 HKD
- 9 AVA19.10 HKD
- 10 AVA21.22 HKD
- 50 AVA106.12 HKD
- 100 AVA212.23 HKD
- 1,000 AVA2,122.31 HKD
- 5,000 AVA10,611.56 HKD
- 10,000 AVA21,223.12 HKD
The table above displays real-time AVA to Hong Kong Dollar (AVA to HKD) conversions across a range of values, from 1 AVA to 10,000 AVA. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked AVA amounts using the latest HKD market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom AVA to HKD amounts, please use the tool converter above.
HKD to AVA Conversion Table
- 1 HKD0.4711 AVA
- 2 HKD0.9423 AVA
- 3 HKD1.413 AVA
- 4 HKD1.884 AVA
- 5 HKD2.355 AVA
- 6 HKD2.827 AVA
- 7 HKD3.298 AVA
- 8 HKD3.769 AVA
- 9 HKD4.240 AVA
- 10 HKD4.711 AVA
- 50 HKD23.55 AVA
- 100 HKD47.11 AVA
- 1,000 HKD471.1 AVA
- 5,000 HKD2,355 AVA
- 10,000 HKD4,711 AVA
The table above shows real-time Hong Kong Dollar to AVA (HKD to AVA) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 HKD to 10,000 HKD. It serves as a quick reference to see how much AVA you can get at current rates based on commonly used HKD amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
AVA (AVA) is currently trading at HK$ 2.12 HKD , reflecting a 0.55% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at HK$-- with a fully diluted market capitalisation of HK$-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated AVA Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
--
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
0.55%
Price Change (1D)
--
24H High
--
24H Low
The AVA to HKD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track AVA's fluctuations against HKD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current AVA price.
AVA to HKD Conversion Summary
As of | 1 AVA = 2.12 HKD | 1 HKD = 0.4711 AVA
Today, the exchange rate for 1 AVA to HKD is 2.12 HKD.
Buying 5 AVA will cost 10.61 HKD and 10 AVA is valued at 21.22 HKD.
1 HKD can be traded for 0.4711 AVA.
50 HKD can be converted to 23.55 AVA, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 AVA to HKD has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.55%, reaching a high of -- HKD and a low of -- HKD.
One month ago, the value of 1 AVA was -- HKD, which represents a -- change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, AVA has changed by -- HKD, resulting in a -- change in its value.
All About AVA (AVA)
Now that you have calculated the price of AVA (AVA), you can learn more about AVA directly at MEXC. Learn about AVA past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy AVA, trading pairs, and more.
AVA to HKD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, AVA (AVA) has fluctuated between -- HKD and -- HKD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 2.0208782722644023 HKD to a high of 2.2955304544408768 HKD. You can view detailed AVA to HKD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|HK$ 2.18
|HK$ 2.26
|HK$ 2.65
|HK$ 4.44
|Low
|HK$ 2.02
|HK$ 1.95
|HK$ 1.95
|HK$ 0.7
|Average
|HK$ 2.1
|HK$ 2.1
|HK$ 2.34
|HK$ 2.88
|Volatility
|+4.64%
|+12.11%
|+30.67%
|+93.77%
|Change
|-2.26%
|-6.46%
|-7.98%
|-47.43%
AVA Price Forecast in HKD for 2026 and 2030
AVA’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential AVA to HKD forecasts for the coming years:
AVA Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, AVA could reach approximately HK$2.23 HKD, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
AVA Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, AVA may rise to around HK$2.71 HKD, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our AVA Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
AVA Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
AVA/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of AVA Spot trading pairs, covering markets where AVA is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell AVA at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
AVAUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
AVAXUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
AVAAIUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
Explore AVA Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of AVA futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy AVA
Looking to add AVA to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy AVA › or Get started now ›
AVA and HKD in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
AVA (AVA) vs USD: Market Comparison
AVA Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.272
- 7-Day Change: 0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including AVA, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to HKD, the USD price of AVA remains the primary market benchmark.
[AVA Price] [AVA to USD]
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (HKD/USD): 0.12820180810702084
- 7-Day Change: -0.19%
- 30-Day Trend: -0.19%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger HKD means you will pay less to get the same amount of AVA.
- A weaker HKD means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy AVA securely with HKD on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the AVA to HKD Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between AVA (AVA) and Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in AVA, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the AVA to HKD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and HKD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. HKD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence HKD's strength. When HKD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like AVA, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like AVA, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for AVA may rise, impacting its conversion to HKD.
Convert AVA to HKD Instantly
Use our real-time AVA to HKD converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert AVA to HKD?
Enter the Amount of AVA
Start by entering how much AVA you want to convert into HKD using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live AVA to HKD Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date AVA to HKD exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about AVA and HKD.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add AVA to your portfolio? Learn how to buy AVA with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the AVA to HKD exchange rate calculated?
The AVA to HKD exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of AVA (often in USD or USDT), converted to HKD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the AVA to HKD rate change so frequently?
AVA to HKD rate changes so frequently because both AVA and Hong Kong Dollar are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed AVA to HKD rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the AVA to HKD rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the AVA to HKD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert AVA to HKD or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my AVA to HKD conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of AVA against HKD over time?
You can understand the AVA against HKD price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the AVA to HKD rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken HKD, impacting the conversion rate even if AVA stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the AVA to HKD exchange rate?
AVA halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the AVA to HKD rate.
Can I compare the AVA to HKD rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the AVA to HKD rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the AVA to HKD rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the AVA price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the AVA to HKD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but HKD markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target AVA to HKD price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences AVA and the Hong Kong Dollar?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both AVA and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting AVA to HKD and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your HKD into AVA of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is AVA to HKD a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor AVA prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, AVA to HKD can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the AVA to HKD rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen HKD against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive AVA to HKD rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
AVA News and Market Updates
