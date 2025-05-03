What is AVA (AVA)

AVA plans to tokenise the concept of loyalty reward programs using blockchain technology. The AVA token functions as the key to accessing web3 loyalty programs and provides perks to end users, such as AVA payment discounts, AVA loyalty rewards, gated access benefits, and more. Launched in 2017, the AVA Foundation says their overarching mission is to create a decentralised and self-sufficient blockchain-based loyalty ecosystem with AVA at its core.

AVA is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your AVA investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check AVA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about AVA on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your AVA buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

AVA Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as AVA, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AVA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our AVA price prediction page.

AVA Price History

Tracing AVA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AVA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our AVA price history page.

How to buy AVA (AVA)

Looking for how to buy AVA? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase AVA on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AVA to Local Currencies

1 AVA to VND ₫ 17,320.533 1 AVA to AUD A$ 1.02021 1 AVA to GBP ￡ 0.49365 1 AVA to EUR € 0.579216 1 AVA to USD $ 0.6582 1 AVA to MYR RM 2.810514 1 AVA to TRY ₺ 25.386774 1 AVA to JPY ¥ 95.37318 1 AVA to RUB ₽ 54.426558 1 AVA to INR ₹ 55.703466 1 AVA to IDR Rp 10,790.162208 1 AVA to KRW ₩ 921.848592 1 AVA to PHP ₱ 36.635412 1 AVA to EGP ￡E. 33.40365 1 AVA to BRL R$ 3.71883 1 AVA to CAD C$ 0.908316 1 AVA to BDT ৳ 80.23458 1 AVA to NGN ₦ 1,054.804992 1 AVA to UAH ₴ 27.38112 1 AVA to VES Bs 57.9216 1 AVA to PKR Rs 185.559744 1 AVA to KZT ₸ 338.749212 1 AVA to THB ฿ 21.78642 1 AVA to TWD NT$ 20.213322 1 AVA to AED د.إ 2.415594 1 AVA to CHF Fr 0.539724 1 AVA to HKD HK$ 5.10105 1 AVA to MAD .د.م 6.094932 1 AVA to MXN $ 12.887556

AVA Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of AVA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AVA What is the price of AVA (AVA) today? The live price of AVA (AVA) is 0.6582 USD . What is the market cap of AVA (AVA)? The current market cap of AVA is $ 44.57M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of AVA by its real-time market price of 0.6582 USD . What is the circulating supply of AVA (AVA)? The current circulating supply of AVA (AVA) is 67.72M USD . What was the highest price of AVA (AVA)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of AVA (AVA) is 6.464807 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of AVA (AVA)? The 24-hour trading volume of AVA (AVA) is $ 2.46M USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!