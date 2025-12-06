Russians keep mining crypto in the Caucasus despite strict ban

The post Russians keep mining crypto in the Caucasus despite strict ban appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Residents of a tiny Russian republic in the North Caucasus are persistently minting cryptocurrencies in defiance of stringent restrictions on the activity, local media revealed. Illegal mining has caused over a billion rubles’ worth of damage to utilities in Russia’s southernmost region this year alone. That’s despite an ongoing crackdown that already relies on high-tech surveillance and support from feared federal security agents. Russian Caucasians are not giving up on crypto mining A report from the Russian Southwest is clearly demonstrating how hard it is to eradicate an additional source of income for a population with few options to make a buck the legal way. Despite the strictest ban possible, people in the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic (KBR), a small region of less than a million inhabitants in the Russian Caucasus, are still mining on stolen electricity. The local power distribution company is constantly finding mining machines, often in the strangest of places, the Vesti Kavkaza wrote in an article before the weekend. Employees of the utility have just announced their latest catch – more than 20 mining rigs minting digital coins in abandoned buildings in one of the republic’s villages. They were placed in insulated boxes to suppress the noise and hide them well. Quoted by the RIA Novosti news agency, the local branch of Rosseti North Caucasus estimated that the operators of the recently discovered devices stole 764,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity from the state. That translates into over 5.8 million rubles (over $75,000) of financial losses, according to the calculations posted in a press release, which also detailed: “Specialists from Kabbalkenergo, stopped an electricity mining theft in the village of Stary Cherek in the Urvan District. Two dilapidated, non-residential buildings located on an abandoned site were illegally connected to the grid.” The organizers of such small-scale mining operations, which are…