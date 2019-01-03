BEAM (BEAM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BEAM (BEAM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BEAM (BEAM) Information Beam is a cryptocurrency developed based on the MimbleWimble protocol, with strong privacy, substitutability and scalability. All Beam transactions are private by default. New nodes joining the network do not need to synchronize the entire transaction history, but can request to synchronize only the compressed history and block headers of the system state to achieve fast synchronization. Beam is a new coin that attempts to implement MimbleWimble, written from scratch in C++. Compared with Grin, the total amount of tokens of Grin is unlimited, while the Beam token has a limited supply and periodic rewards are halved. Official Website: https://www.beam.mw/ Block Explorer: https://explorer.beam.mw/ Buy BEAM Now!

BEAM (BEAM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BEAM (BEAM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 4.71M $ 4.71M $ 4.71M Total Supply: $ 262.80M $ 262.80M $ 262.80M Circulating Supply: $ 150.75M $ 150.75M $ 150.75M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.21M $ 8.21M $ 8.21M All-Time High: $ 2.0772 $ 2.0772 $ 2.0772 All-Time Low: $ 0.024893559039603684 $ 0.024893559039603684 $ 0.024893559039603684 Current Price: $ 0.03124 $ 0.03124 $ 0.03124 Learn more about BEAM (BEAM) price

BEAM (BEAM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BEAM (BEAM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BEAM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BEAM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BEAM's tokenomics, explore BEAM token's live price!

