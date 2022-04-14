Beets (BEETS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Beets (BEETS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Beets (BEETS) Information Official Website: https://beets.fi/ Block Explorer: https://sonicscan.org/token/0x2d0e0814e62d80056181f5cd932274405966e4f0 Buy BEETS Now!

Beets (BEETS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Beets (BEETS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.09349 $ 0.09349 $ 0.09349 All-Time Low: $ 0.007624214538831795 $ 0.007624214538831795 $ 0.007624214538831795 Current Price: $ 0.02092 $ 0.02092 $ 0.02092 Learn more about Beets (BEETS) price

Beets (BEETS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Beets (BEETS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BEETS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BEETS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BEETS's tokenomics, explore BEETS token's live price!

Beets (BEETS) Price History Analysing the price history of BEETS helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore BEETS Price History now!

