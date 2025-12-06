Bankman-Fried hails Trump’s pardon of ex-Honduran leader while eyeing his own

Former FTX chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried took to social media on Tuesday in response to President Donald Trump's pardon of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, writing, "few are more deserving than him." The comment comes as Bankman-Fried himself seeks a pardon from Trump. Convicted in 2023 on multiple fraud and conspiracy charges for stealing billions from his now-defunct crypto exchange, FTX, he is serving a 25-year prison sentence while appealing his conviction. His X bio notes that the posts are his words, but shared by a friend. "I'm so glad Juan Orlando is free—few are more deserving than him," Bankman-Fried said on X. Hernández was reportedly pardoned Tuesday after being sentenced last year to 45 years in prison for drug trafficking. Just a few days ago, Bankman-Fried said he had met Hernández. In a post on X, he referred to him as one of the kindest and most dedicated people he has ever met. Former FTX CEO seeks clemency amid 25-year prison sentence Last month, Bankman-Fried's case went before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit as the former executive sought a new trial. The court is unlikely to issue an opinion on the possibility of a retrial until well into next year. Bankman-Fried's parents, Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, have also been pushed for a pardon following other attempts to pardon high-profile crypto figures — the latest being former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao. Bankman-Fried's parents, Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, have reportedly been exploring the possibility of securing a presidential pardon for their son from President Donald Trump. The two, both professors at Stanford Law School and part of FTX's inner circle, are reportedly engaging with individuals connected to Trump's inner circle, sources. Still, Bankman-Fried's chances of pardon seem slim. He was one of the largest…