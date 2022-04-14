BLACKHOLE (BLACK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BLACKHOLE (BLACK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BLACKHOLE (BLACK) Information Blackhole is a next-generation DEX on Avalanche C-Chain. Official Website: https://blackhole.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://docs.blackhole.xyz/ Block Explorer: https://snowtrace.io/token/0xcd94a87696FAC69Edae3a70fE5725307Ae1c43f6 Buy BLACK Now!

BLACKHOLE (BLACK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BLACKHOLE (BLACK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 2.113 $ 2.113 $ 2.113 All-Time Low: $ 0.7456930142435195 $ 0.7456930142435195 $ 0.7456930142435195 Current Price: $ 0.8392 $ 0.8392 $ 0.8392 Learn more about BLACKHOLE (BLACK) price

BLACKHOLE (BLACK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BLACKHOLE (BLACK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BLACK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BLACK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BLACK's tokenomics, explore BLACK token's live price!

