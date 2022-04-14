Binary Token (BNRY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Binary Token (BNRY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Binary Token (BNRY) Information The Binary Holdings provides Web3 infrastructure for telecommunication companies in emerging economies across Southeast Asia with over 40m users currently. The project's native utility token, $BNRY is used for network gas and all transactions within the TBH ecosystem. Official Website: https://www.thebinaryholdings.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.thebinaryholdings.com/ Block Explorer: https://optimistic.etherscan.io/token/0xb5090d514bcaca7dafb7e52763658844121f346d Buy BNRY Now!

Binary Token (BNRY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Binary Token (BNRY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.2802 $ 0.2802 $ 0.2802 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.01055 $ 0.01055 $ 0.01055 Learn more about Binary Token (BNRY) price

Binary Token (BNRY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Binary Token (BNRY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BNRY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BNRY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BNRY's tokenomics, explore BNRY token's live price!

Binary Token (BNRY) Price History Analysing the price history of BNRY helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore BNRY Price History now!

BNRY Price Prediction Want to know where BNRY might be heading? Our BNRY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BNRY token's Price Prediction now!

