Boom (BOOM) Information Boom is the pioneer AI-powered data incentive layer designed to bridge the gap between off-chain activity and on-chain economies. Evolving from GamerBoom, the platform now supports not just gaming, but also social networks, real-world assets (RWA), and internet-scale capital markets through intelligent, decentralized data infrastructure. Official Website: https://boomai.io/ Whitepaper: https://boomofficial.gitbook.io/boom-whitepaper Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xce7c3b5e058c196a0eaaa21f8e4bf8c2c07c2935 Buy BOOM Now!

Boom (BOOM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Boom (BOOM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.83M $ 2.83M $ 2.83M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 214.16M $ 214.16M $ 214.16M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 13.23M $ 13.23M $ 13.23M All-Time High: $ 0.04849 $ 0.04849 $ 0.04849 All-Time Low: $ 0.010635710585493511 $ 0.010635710585493511 $ 0.010635710585493511 Current Price: $ 0.01323 $ 0.01323 $ 0.01323 Learn more about Boom (BOOM) price

Boom (BOOM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Boom (BOOM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BOOM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BOOM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BOOM's tokenomics, explore BOOM token's live price!

