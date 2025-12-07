Prediction markets bet on inflation trending lower with Hassett as Fed chair

Prediction markets are leaning toward Kevin Hassett taking over the Federal Reserve, and traders are tying that call directly to expectations of lower inflation, according to comments shared online by Jason Miller, who served as a senior advisor on Donald Trump's transition team. Jason pointed out that Trump has not announced a decision yet but argued that if Trump selects Kevin, it would align with the way markets are already behaving. As you can see below, Jason shared alongside his post a Kalshi chart showing Kevin's rising odds paired with softer future inflation pricing, fueled by the platform's gamblers. Source: Jason Miller/X Kevin, who directs the National Economic Council, climbed fast to the front of the race in the past week. The odds on Polymarket moved from about 30% at the end of November to 73% by Friday, putting him well ahead of any other rumored candidate. Cryptopolitan had reported that Trump said during a White House event on Wednesday:- "I guess a potential Fed Chair is here too, I don't know, are we allowed to say that? Potential. He's a respected person, that I can tell you. Thank you, Kevin." Bond traders respond as Hassett leads Naturally, Treasury markets reacted as Kevin's chances went up. Since Bloomberg reported last Tuesday that he was the top contender, the 10-year yield has surged by 14 basis points as of press time, showing investors adjusting to the idea of a Fed chair who has publicly pushed for sharp rate cuts in the past. The jump in yields came even though Kevin is known for arguing for lower borrowing costs, meaning the trading floor sees the possibility of inflation returning if cuts come too fast. That view showed up in comments from Michael Brown, who serves as senior research strategist at Pepperstone. Michael…