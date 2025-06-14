What is Broak on Base (BROAK)

Meet BROAK, the #1 frog on Base — with a little bit of attitude and a lot of grit, BROAK leaps into battle against the Rugpullers and Jeets to keep your bags safe and your gains strong. Armed with memes, community power, and zero tolerance for scams, BROAK is here to flip the script on getting rugged and create a fun, sustainable, meme coin community. Join the RugFreeVerse, where a team of meme-frogs fights for financial freedom across all chains - and diamond hands thrive.

Broak on Base is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Broak on Base investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Broak on Base Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Broak on Base, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BROAK? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Broak on Base price prediction page.

Broak on Base Price History

Tracing BROAK's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BROAK's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Broak on Base price history page.

Broak on Base (BROAK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Broak on Base (BROAK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BROAK token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Broak on Base (BROAK)

Looking for how to buy Broak on Base? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Broak on Base on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BROAK to Local Currencies

Broak on Base Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Broak on Base, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Broak on Base What is the price of Broak on Base (BROAK) today? The live price of Broak on Base (BROAK) is 0.00663 USD . What is the market cap of Broak on Base (BROAK)? The current market cap of Broak on Base is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BROAK by its real-time market price of 0.00663 USD . What is the circulating supply of Broak on Base (BROAK)? The current circulating supply of Broak on Base (BROAK) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Broak on Base (BROAK)? As of 2025-06-15 , the highest price of Broak on Base (BROAK) is 0.01515 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Broak on Base (BROAK)? The 24-hour trading volume of Broak on Base (BROAK) is $ 66.56K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

