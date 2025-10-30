ExchangeDEX+
The live ZEROBASE price today is 0.1818 USD. Track real-time ZBT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ZBT price trend easily at MEXC now.

ZEROBASE Logo

ZEROBASE Price(ZBT)

1 ZBT to USD Live Price:

$0.1817
$0.1817
-6.34%1D
USD
ZEROBASE (ZBT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-03 19:54:22 (UTC+8)

ZEROBASE (ZBT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.1762
$ 0.1762
24H Low
$ 0.2096
$ 0.2096
24H High

$ 0.1762
$ 0.1762

$ 0.2096
$ 0.2096

$ 1.1331922631579274
$ 1.1331922631579274

$ 0.18415111240159893
$ 0.18415111240159893

-3.61%

-6.34%

-28.43%

-28.43%

ZEROBASE (ZBT) real-time price is $ 0.1818. Over the past 24 hours, ZBT traded between a low of $ 0.1762 and a high of $ 0.2096, showing active market volatility. ZBT's all-time high price is $ 1.1331922631579274, while its all-time low price is $ 0.18415111240159893.

In terms of short-term performance, ZBT has changed by -3.61% over the past hour, -6.34% over 24 hours, and -28.43% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ZEROBASE (ZBT) Market Information

No.539

$ 40.00M
$ 40.00M

$ 8.39M
$ 8.39M

$ 181.80M
$ 181.80M

220.00M
220.00M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000

22.00%

ETH

The current Market Cap of ZEROBASE is $ 40.00M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 8.39M. The circulating supply of ZBT is 220.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 181.80M.

ZEROBASE (ZBT) Price History USD

Track the price changes of ZEROBASE for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0123-6.34%
30 Days$ -0.0182-9.10%
60 Days$ -0.0182-9.10%
90 Days$ -0.0182-9.10%
ZEROBASE Price Change Today

Today, ZBT recorded a change of $ -0.0123 (-6.34%), reflecting its latest market activity.

ZEROBASE 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0182 (-9.10%), showing the token's short-term performance.

ZEROBASE 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ZBT saw a change of $ -0.0182 (-9.10%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

ZEROBASE 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0182 (-9.10%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of ZEROBASE (ZBT)?

Check out the ZEROBASE Price History page now.

What is ZEROBASE (ZBT)

ZEROBASE is a decentralized cryptographic infrastructure network that enables verifiable off-chain computation using zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) and trusted execution environments (TEEs). It powers products like zkStaking, zkLogin, and ProofYield—bridging institutional DeFi, user privacy, and real-world asset strategies.

ZEROBASE is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ZEROBASE investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ZBT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about ZEROBASE on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ZEROBASE buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ZEROBASE Price Prediction (USD)

How much will ZEROBASE (ZBT) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your ZEROBASE (ZBT) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for ZEROBASE.

Check the ZEROBASE price prediction now!

ZEROBASE (ZBT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ZEROBASE (ZBT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZBT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy ZEROBASE (ZBT)

Looking for how to buy ZEROBASE? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ZEROBASE on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ZEROBASE Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ZEROBASE, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ZEROBASE Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ZEROBASE

How much is ZEROBASE (ZBT) worth today?
The live ZBT price in USD is 0.1818 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current ZBT to USD price?
The current price of ZBT to USD is $ 0.1818. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of ZEROBASE?
The market cap for ZBT is $ 40.00M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of ZBT?
The circulating supply of ZBT is 220.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ZBT?
ZBT achieved an ATH price of 1.1331922631579274 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ZBT?
ZBT saw an ATL price of 0.18415111240159893 USD.
What is the trading volume of ZBT?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ZBT is $ 8.39M USD.
Will ZBT go higher this year?
ZBT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ZBT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-11-03 19:54:22 (UTC+8)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

