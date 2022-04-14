Coupon Assets (CA1) Tokenomics
Coupon Assets (CA1) Information
Coupon Assets (CA) is a platform coin initiated by RADAR LAB (USA) and issued in March 2018, the value of CA token issuance is that its highly liquid crypto digital asset (an equity token asset) based on the global financial market with financial attributes, bonds and promissory notes with anti-counterfeit saku source!
Coupon Assets (CA1) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Coupon Assets (CA1), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Coupon Assets (CA1) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Coupon Assets (CA1) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CA1 tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CA1 tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand CA1's tokenomics, explore CA1 token's live price!
How to Buy CA1
Interested in adding Coupon Assets (CA1) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy CA1, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure.
Coupon Assets (CA1) Price History
Analysing the price history of CA1 helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
CA1 Price Prediction
Want to know where CA1 might be heading? Our CA1 price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Buy Coupon Assets (CA1)
Amount
1 CA1 = 0.4251 USD