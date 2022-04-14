Coupon Assets (CA1) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Coupon Assets (CA1), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Coupon Assets (CA1) Information Coupon Assets (CA) is a platform coin initiated by RADAR LAB (USA) and issued in March 2018, the value of CA token issuance is that its highly liquid crypto digital asset (an equity token asset) based on the global financial market with financial attributes, bonds and promissory notes with anti-counterfeit saku source! Official Website: https://radarlab.us/ Whitepaper: http://img.bjyyb.net/sites/81500/81783/20231020104746486.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x9ee8c380E1926730aD89e91665FF27063b13c90A

Coupon Assets (CA1) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Coupon Assets (CA1), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 4.11M $ 4.11M $ 4.11M Total Supply: $ 270.00M $ 270.00M $ 270.00M Circulating Supply: $ 9.67M $ 9.67M $ 9.67M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 114.78M $ 114.78M $ 114.78M All-Time High: $ 1.735 $ 1.735 $ 1.735 All-Time Low: $ 0.1615430304068605 $ 0.1615430304068605 $ 0.1615430304068605 Current Price: $ 0.4251 $ 0.4251 $ 0.4251 Learn more about Coupon Assets (CA1) price

Coupon Assets (CA1) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Coupon Assets (CA1) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CA1 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CA1 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CA1's tokenomics, explore CA1 token's live price!

