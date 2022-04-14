Courage The Dog (CCDOG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Courage The Dog (CCDOG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Courage The Dog (CCDOG) Information The things we do for gains! COURAGE Token empowers holders to navigate the volatile crypto landscape with the same determination our favorite pink dog uses to protect his family from supernatural threats! Official Website: https://couragethedog.com Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x1165ecebfa6693cf64ac5ef49f1b32e8acbffe01 Buy CCDOG Now!

Courage The Dog (CCDOG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 2.20M
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.20M
All-Time High: $ 0.00322
All-Time Low: $ 0.000195711388118175
Current Price: $ 0.002201

Courage The Dog (CCDOG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Courage The Dog (CCDOG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CCDOG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CCDOG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CCDOG's tokenomics, explore CCDOG token's live price!

How to Buy CCDOG
Interested in adding Courage The Dog (CCDOG) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy CCDOG, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading.

Courage The Dog (CCDOG) Price History Analysing the price history of CCDOG helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore CCDOG Price History now!

CCDOG Price Prediction Want to know where CCDOG might be heading? Our CCDOG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See CCDOG token's Price Prediction now!

