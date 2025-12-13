Creditlink to Euro Conversion Table
CDL to EUR Conversion Table
- 1 CDL0.04 EUR
- 2 CDL0.08 EUR
- 3 CDL0.11 EUR
- 4 CDL0.15 EUR
- 5 CDL0.19 EUR
- 6 CDL0.23 EUR
- 7 CDL0.26 EUR
- 8 CDL0.30 EUR
- 9 CDL0.34 EUR
- 10 CDL0.38 EUR
- 50 CDL1.88 EUR
- 100 CDL3.76 EUR
- 1,000 CDL37.60 EUR
- 5,000 CDL188.00 EUR
- 10,000 CDL376.01 EUR
The table above displays real-time Creditlink to Euro (CDL to EUR) conversions across a range of values, from 1 CDL to 10,000 CDL. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked CDL amounts using the latest EUR market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom CDL to EUR amounts, please use the tool converter above.
EUR to CDL Conversion Table
- 1 EUR26.59 CDL
- 2 EUR53.19 CDL
- 3 EUR79.78 CDL
- 4 EUR106.3 CDL
- 5 EUR132.9 CDL
- 6 EUR159.5 CDL
- 7 EUR186.1 CDL
- 8 EUR212.7 CDL
- 9 EUR239.3 CDL
- 10 EUR265.9 CDL
- 50 EUR1,329 CDL
- 100 EUR2,659 CDL
- 1,000 EUR26,595 CDL
- 5,000 EUR132,975 CDL
- 10,000 EUR265,951 CDL
The table above shows real-time Euro to Creditlink (EUR to CDL) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 EUR to 10,000 EUR. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Creditlink you can get at current rates based on commonly used EUR amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Creditlink (CDL) is currently trading at € 0.04 EUR , reflecting a 0.13% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at €46.10K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of €-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Creditlink Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
46.10K
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
0.13%
Price Change (1D)
€ 0.04492
24H High
€ 0.04326
24H Low
The CDL to EUR trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Creditlink's fluctuations against EUR. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Creditlink price.
CDL to EUR Conversion Summary
As of | 1 CDL = 0.04 EUR | 1 EUR = 26.59 CDL
Today, the exchange rate for 1 CDL to EUR is 0.04 EUR.
Buying 5 CDL will cost 0.19 EUR and 10 CDL is valued at 0.38 EUR.
1 EUR can be traded for 26.59 CDL.
50 EUR can be converted to 1,329 CDL, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 CDL to EUR has changed by -5.04% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.13%, reaching a high of 0.03823933178023296 EUR and a low of 0.036826213108033794 EUR.
One month ago, the value of 1 CDL was 0.04255530266460031 EUR, which represents a -11.65% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, CDL has changed by 0.021690520341948707 EUR, resulting in a +136.32% change in its value.
All About Creditlink (CDL)
Now that you have calculated the price of Creditlink (CDL), you can learn more about Creditlink directly at MEXC. Learn about CDL past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Creditlink, trading pairs, and more.
CDL to EUR Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Creditlink (CDL) has fluctuated between 0.036826213108033794 EUR and 0.03823933178023296 EUR, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.03573657943308504 EUR to a high of 0.0416359242513623 EUR. You can view detailed CDL to EUR price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|€ 0.03
|€ 0.03
|€ 0.04
|€ 0.13
|Low
|€ 0.03
|€ 0.03
|€ 0.03
|€ 0
|Average
|€ 0.03
|€ 0.03
|€ 0.03
|€ 0.05
|Volatility
|+3.70%
|+14.90%
|+25.11%
|+790.16%
|Change
|-1.40%
|-4.88%
|-11.50%
|+137.85%
Creditlink Price Forecast in EUR for 2026 and 2030
Creditlink’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential CDL to EUR forecasts for the coming years:
CDL Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Creditlink could reach approximately €0.04 EUR, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
CDL Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, CDL may rise to around €0.05 EUR, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Creditlink Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
CDL and EUR in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Creditlink (CDL) vs USD: Market Comparison
Creditlink Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.04417
- 7-Day Change: -5.04%
- 30-Day Trend: -11.65%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including CDL, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to EUR, the USD price of CDL remains the primary market benchmark.
[CDL Price] [CDL to USD]
Euro (EUR) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (EUR/USD): 1.1745305401431048
- 7-Day Change: +1.01%
- 30-Day Trend: +1.01%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger EUR means you will pay less to get the same amount of CDL.
- A weaker EUR means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
What Influences the CDL to EUR Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Creditlink (CDL) and Euro (EUR) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in CDL, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the CDL to EUR rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and EUR-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. EUR Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence EUR's strength. When EUR weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like CDL, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Creditlink, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for CDL may rise, impacting its conversion to EUR.
Convert CDL to EUR Instantly
Use our real-time CDL to EUR converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert CDL to EUR?
Enter the Amount of CDL
Start by entering how much CDL you want to convert into EUR using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live CDL to EUR Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date CDL to EUR exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about CDL and EUR.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the CDL to EUR exchange rate calculated?
The CDL to EUR exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of CDL (often in USD or USDT), converted to EUR using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the CDL to EUR rate change so frequently?
CDL to EUR rate changes so frequently because both Creditlink and Euro are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed CDL to EUR rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the CDL to EUR rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the CDL to EUR rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert CDL to EUR or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my CDL to EUR conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of CDL against EUR over time?
You can understand the CDL against EUR price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the CDL to EUR rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken EUR, impacting the conversion rate even if CDL stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the CDL to EUR exchange rate?
Creditlink halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the CDL to EUR rate.
Can I compare the CDL to EUR rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the CDL to EUR rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the CDL to EUR rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Creditlink price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the CDL to EUR conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but EUR markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target CDL to EUR price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Creditlink and the Euro?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Creditlink and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting CDL to EUR and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your EUR into CDL of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is CDL to EUR a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor CDL prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, CDL to EUR can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the CDL to EUR rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen EUR against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive CDL to EUR rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Creditlink News and Market Updates
Property Billionaire Kwek Leng Beng And Son Call A Truce To Restore Investor Confidence At CDL
The post Property Billionaire Kwek Leng Beng And Son Call A Truce To Restore Investor Confidence At CDL appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. From left: Sherman Kwek and Kwek Leng Beng. City Developments This story is part of Forbes’ coverage of Singapore’s Richest 2025. See the full list here. Earlier this year, property magnate Kwek Leng Beng, 84, took his son Sherman, 49, to court over what appeared to be a battle for control of their family’s crown jewel, City Developments Ltd. (CDL). News of the lawsuit, which accused Sherman, CDL’s CEO, of appointing two directors to the board without their names being vetted by the nominations committee, sent the company’s shares tumbling to their lowest level in over two decades. Kwek, the executive chairman subsequently withdrew the case and in an August earnings briefing, attended by both father and son, emphasized, “We have put past issues behind us, emerging stronger and more unified.” CDL’s shares have climbed back amid moves to prune the company’s S$13 billion ($10 billion) debt. In June, it agreed to sell its 50.1% stake in South Beach, a mixed-use development in Singapore’s central business district, for S$834 million to its partner in the project, IOI Properties, a company controlled by Malaysian billionaire brothers Lee Yeow Chor and Lee Yeow Seng. “There’s a pipeline of more divestments to come,” disclosed Sherman at the earnings meet. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jonathanburgos/2025/09/03/property-billionaire-kwek-leng-beng-and-son-call-a-truce-to-restore-investor-confidence-at-cdl/2025/09/04
Billionaire Kwek Leng Beng’s CDL Sells 84% Of Residential Towers Amid Singapore Property Boom
The post Billionaire Kwek Leng Beng’s CDL Sells 84% Of Residential Towers Amid Singapore Property Boom appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Buyers looking at the Zyon Grand sales gallery over the weekend launch. Courtesy of City Developments City Developments Ltd. (CDL)—controlled by billionaire Kwek Leng Beng and his family—has sold 84% of an upscale residential skyscraper near the Singapore central business district over the weekend, adding to signs the property boom in the city-state is continuing. The Singapore-listed property developer sold 590 units of the 706-unit Zyon Grand twin 62-story residential towers at an average selling price of S$3,050 ($2,351) per square foot, CDL said in a statement over the weekend. The company is jointly developing the project with Japan’s Mitsui Fudosan along Zion Road, near the Orchard Road shopping district. “As one of the largest projects launched this year, the positive take-up reflects the market’s confidence in this landmark integrated development and the genuine demand for distinctive homes in a sought-after neighbourhood,” Sherman Kwek, group CEO of City Developments, said in the statement. Zyon Grand is part of an integrated development that features restaurants, a supermarket, and early childhood care center and a 36-story tower that houses Singapore’s first long-stay serviced apartment complex. The project is one of several prime residential condominium projects that have seen brisk sales in recent weeks. Earlier this month, Billionaire Quek Leng Chan’s GuocoLand sold 86% of the 399-unit Faber Residence in the western Singapore town of Clementi, while UOL Group—controlled by the family of late banking tycoon Wee Cho Yaw—and partner CapitaLand Development have sold nearly all the units at the 666-unit Skye at Holland—an upscale condominium project in the expatriate enclave of Holland Village. Singapore home prices rose for the fourth consecutive quarter in the three months ended September as declining domestic lending rates and an influx of wealthy foreign residents bolstered demand. Prices of private residential properties climbed 0.9% in the third…2025/10/27
Billionaire Kwek Leng Beng’s CDL Expands In London With $370 Million Holiday Inn Deal
The post Billionaire Kwek Leng Beng’s CDL Expands In London With $370 Million Holiday Inn Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Holiday Inn London – Kensington High Street. Courtesy of City Developments City Developments Ltd. (CDL)—controlled by billionaire Kwek Leng Beng and his family—bought Holiday Inn London for £280 million ($370 million), expanding its hospitality footprint in the U.K. capital Copthorne Hotel Holdings, a wholly-owned unit of CDL completed the acquisition of the 706-room Holiday Inn London in Kensington High Street at £396,600 per room, the Singapore-based developer said in a statement. The hotel sits on a 6,356 square meter freehold property, offering long-term development potential, it said. With the purchase, City Developments said it owns two of the largest freehold sites in London’s most affluent districts of Kensington and Chelsea. The acquisition also boosts the group’s portfolio to over 3,000 rooms in Central London, where it owns six hospitality assets including the 833-room Copthorne Tara Hotel and the 611-key Millennium Gloucester Hotel. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to secure an ultra-prime freehold site in Central London,” Kwek Leng Beng, executive chairman of CDL, said the statement. “Freehold sites in this location are exceptionally scarce, and it is even rarer to find one directly adjacent to our Copthorne Tara hotel.” The Holiday Inn hotel is located in a tranquil enclave that’s a two-minute walk to the bustling Kensington High Street, known for its upmarket boutiques, department stores, restaurants and cafes. The hotel had an occupancy rate of over 97% in the nine months to September 2025. Total revenue in the last 12 months topped £39 million, and the hotel is expected to generate a running yield of over 6%, City Developments said. The deal comes as City Developments seeks to bolster its finances by selling some of its assets. It has raised S$1.9 billion from divestments this year, strengthening its capital position and optimizing its portfolio as it accelerates redeployment…2025/12/02
Disclaimer
