Coreum (COREUM) Information Coreum is a 3rd generation, layer 1 Blockchain built to serve as a core infrastructure of future Blockchain applications. Official Website: https://www.coreum.com/ Whitepaper: https://www.coreum.com/assets/coreum_technical_paper.pdf Block Explorer: https://explorer.coreum.com/ Buy COREUM Now!

Coreum (COREUM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Coreum (COREUM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 69.20M $ 69.20M $ 69.20M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 384.79M $ 384.79M $ 384.79M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 29.9996 $ 29.9996 $ 29.9996 All-Time Low: $ 0.054716827656712486 $ 0.054716827656712486 $ 0.054716827656712486 Current Price: $ 0.17983 $ 0.17983 $ 0.17983 Learn more about Coreum (COREUM) price

Coreum (COREUM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Coreum (COREUM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of COREUM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many COREUM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand COREUM's tokenomics, explore COREUM token's live price!

