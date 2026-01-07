What is TACAI

Market Cap: --
Total Supply: $ 200.00M
Circulating Supply: --
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 23.40M
All-Time High: $ 9.4
All-Time Low: --
Current Price: $ 0.117

Tacture (TACAI) Information Tacture | Web3 Fan Economy Platform Built on Arbitrum Leading a New Era of Celebrity-Fan Interaction. Official Website: https://www.tacture.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://tacture.notion.site/Tacture-A-Web3-Fan-Economy-Platform-Built-on-Arbitrum-239f063d8410804c8de6ec129ebe7bc5 Block Explorer: https://arbiscan.io/token/0xB49b8EEA48A5B0Bd51A01af8a7A2D5a4169963C1

Tacture (TACAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Tacture (TACAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TACAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TACAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TACAI's tokenomics, explore TACAI token's live price!

