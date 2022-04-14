Cosplay Token (COT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Cosplay Token (COT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Cosplay Token (COT) Information A Japan-originated project aiming to connect the global cosplay community via the $COT token. It has evolved from the 'WorldCosplay' platform (1.2M+ users) and bridges real-world events with digital engagement to create a new economic sphere for the cosplay culture. Official Website: https://cot.curecos.com/ Whitepaper: https://cot.curecos.com/docs/COT-Whitepaper_EN.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x5cac718a3ae330d361e39244bf9e67ab17514ce8 Buy COT Now!

Cosplay Token (COT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cosplay Token (COT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 772.55K $ 772.55K $ 772.55K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 394.36M $ 394.36M $ 394.36M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.96M $ 1.96M $ 1.96M All-Time High: $ 0.003254 $ 0.003254 $ 0.003254 All-Time Low: $ 0.001063216445440777 $ 0.001063216445440777 $ 0.001063216445440777 Current Price: $ 0.001959 $ 0.001959 $ 0.001959 Learn more about Cosplay Token (COT) price

Cosplay Token (COT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Cosplay Token (COT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of COT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many COT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand COT's tokenomics, explore COT token's live price!

