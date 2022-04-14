ChainSwap (CSWAP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ChainSwap (CSWAP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ChainSwap (CSWAP) Information ChainSwap emerges as a revolutionary solution, bridging the gap between blockchains and empowering a more interoperable future. We achieve this by pioneering an innovative and pioneering layer 5 security cross-chain swap protocol. This innovative approach boasts an unrivaled level of security and decentralization. Official Website: https://www.chainswap.tech/ Whitepaper: https://chainswap-2.gitbook.io/chainswap-defy-limits-embrace-anonymity/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xae41b275aaaf484b541a5881a2dded9515184cca

ChainSwap (CSWAP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ChainSwap (CSWAP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 10.80M Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 924.29M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 11.69M All-Time High: $ 0.215 All-Time Low: $ 0.001302420935978168 Current Price: $ 0.01169

ChainSwap (CSWAP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ChainSwap (CSWAP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CSWAP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CSWAP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CSWAP's tokenomics, explore CSWAP token's live price!

